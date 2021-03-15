BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Starting From Scratch

March 15, 2021
jacky
2 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

Starting from Scratch by Penelope Janu is a rural romance with a conscience. It takes up the cause of climate change and the environment as well as dealing with addiction and the impact it has on families. Penelope Janu is an award-winning Australian author whose novels have an environmental focus and feature strong women.

Sapphie Brown has had a tough upbringing, losing her mother in an accident when she was a child and being estranged from her father. She finally feels that she’s found a place to call home in the country community of Horseshoe Hill.

Sapphie keeps herself terribly busy, maybe too busy, she teaches at the local school (living in the schoolhouse) chairs the local environmental committee, helps troubled teens at the youth centre and cares for ex-racehorses. She does much of this work at an old farmhouse which she has fallen in love with.

Unexpectedly an old childhood friend, Matts Laaksonen, appears. He says he’s here to warn her but suddenly he’s popping up everywhere. Sapphie and Matts were very close as children in South America and Canberra. It’s not evident at first what caused the rift between them but it is clear that Sapphie hasn’t forgiven him for a betrayal and doesn’t want to give him a second chance. Matts is a highly regarded environmental engineer and joins the local environmental committee. As well as the tension between them as the story progresses there is an obvious physical attraction.

The descriptions of the Australian bush are a feature of this novel, which given Sapphie’s environmental focus works very well. She also loves to create flowers from paper and has a very creative eye for colour – she doesn’t see just one colour but many shades so where most people would see yellow she sees “Saffron, lemon, amber and gold”. This recurrent theme throughout the book made me start looking at nature and considering the many different hues and shades in colours.

It was thought-provoking to read a rural romance that has such an emphasis on the environment. As a country, we must deal with the many environmental problems our beautiful country is struggling with before it’s too late Introducing these ideas through popular fiction is an effective approach, reaching people who might not normally read about these issues.

I enjoyed reading this novel and its focus on important issues only added to the story. Thank you to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Harper Collins for the opportunity to read this enjoyable rural romance.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Starting from Scratch by Penelope Janu. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 978-1-4892-7878-4
Copy courtesy of Harper Collins

You May Also Like:

BOOK CLUB: Dead Heat
Guest Post: Victoria Purman
Book Club: The Country Girl
Ask An Author: Jesse Blackadder (November 6-10)

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Starting From Scratch

  1. Thank you for the chance to read Starting From Scratch by Penelope Janu.
    This is the story of Sapphie Brown who has made her home in Horseshoe Hill. She is involved in the environment committee, teaching, at the youth centre combining this with taking in ex-racehorses they all work with. She is incredibly busy and with all this if greatly affected by her childhood. She holds it all together until Matts Laaksonen from her past comes to warn her about her father, and takes a liking to her committee. He is involved in a similar area on the other side of the world and finds a place in her world. I loved how Penelope made the two worlds come together in their own way, as I initially didn’t think it would be likely. They face hurdles at stages and have to work out if they can overcome them.
    I loved that Sapphie makes flowers out of crepe paper and the imagery this evokes, especially the use of colours, which brings everything to life. The environment committee was an interesting way to introduce environmental issues to people.
    This was a good fit for a rural romance, with a twist to make it stand out a little – an interesting read.

    Reply

  2. Great read, Penelope Janu’s ‘Starting from scratch’ is brilliant and puts this storyline in the backdrop of a charming rural community of Horseshoe Hill. Shame it is fictional as it would have been a nice destination to getaway! Sapphie Brown is the lead character in this book along with Matt Laakonen her childhood friend. Sapphie had a troubled childhood and thinks she can leave her past behind.
    It has depth, with interesting, complex characters and all the environmental themes weaved throughout. Penelope, the writer, educates readers about the destruction of wetlands and river systems, among other issues, without being preachy.
    I loved the setting of Horseshoe Hill, Penelope set a previous novel there as well. It was great to read a book that spends a few hours in a small town, with its quirky characters, including Sapphie’s students at the local school.
    However, the key to this story really is the chemistry between Sapphie and Matt, her childhood friend. But chemistry might not be enough; there’s a history there she doesn’t want to revisit.
    This was my first Penelope Janu novel, and I now understand why she’s so popular.
    My last book was by Karla Lane and this was quite similar!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *