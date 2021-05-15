BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Spring Blossoms at Mill Grange

May 13, 2021
melissat
1 Comment
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Spring Blossom at Mill Grange is the third instalment following Midsummer Dreams at Mill Grange Autumn Leaves at Mill Grange by Jenny Kane.

I have not previously read the Mill Grange series, but it can be read as a stand-alone novel. It is a beautifully gentle yet pointed, and amusing yet thoughtful, feel-good relationship tale.

Based in the Exmoor countryside of Upwich a group of friends from all walks of life provide a rehabilitation program for veterans, such as the manor’s owners Tina and Sam

The book revolves around the lives of four couples Tina and Sam, Shaun and Thea, Tom and Helen, Bert and Mabel, including other characters within the storyline. Each of them has past haunts and face tough challenges but through perseverance, friendship and support they draw strength from each other. 

Helen will soon have to say goodbye to Tom as her sabbatical comes to an end, returning to her job at Roman Baths; their relationship is uncertain, as much as Tom is in love with her both have a  hard time acknowledging and expressing their feelings. Tom needs to take into consideration his son Dylan who gets on well with Helen as well as having to deal with an interfering ex.  Amongst the relationship drama; Sam and Tina’s wedding is fast approaching with added stresses to make the day perfect.

Thea and Shaun are to embark on a new adventure as co-experts on a dig for a new television show with an irksome producer. Mable and Bill are a solid unit until Bill is hospitalised and worrisome times lay ahead as they both feel anxious and overwhelmed for his wellbeing. 

Jenny writes with empathy, and the extra sparkle of romance and wit is delightful. Her writing skill feels as though it is grounded in reality and you find yourself connecting with the characters. A lovely easy read novel to be curled up on the couch with. 

I will definitely be purchasing the first two novels; I want to know how their lives entered Mill Grange and how relationships evolved. A fourth book will conclude the series. 

ISBN: 9781800246058
Copy courtesy of Head of Zeus (2021)

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Spring Blossoms at Mill Grange by Jenny Kane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Book Club: Summer Secrets
Book Club: All That Is Lost Between Us
eBook Review: Drawing Closer
BOOK CLUB: Life on the Leash

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: Spring Blossoms at Mill Grange

  1. “Spring Blossoms at Mill Grange” is an engaging little love story. It is part of a series, but stands well on its’ own.

    Mill Grange is a manor house in England. Sam and Tina are restoring it, turning it into a retreat for Veterans. Because they use an archaeological dig on the property to teach basic archaeological skills, they are joined by Thea and Shaun, archaeologists and part time television presenters. The final residents of Mill Grange are Tom (general dogsbody) and Helen, another archaeologist.

    Sam and Tina are preparing for their wedding, but we all know that wedding preparations rarely go smoothly. Thea and Shaun are off to make another television program, but a new producer brings conflict to the set and to their relationship. And Tom and Helen are attracted to each other, but haven’t admitted it yet. Their possible relationship is complicated by Tom’s five year old son Dylan, and the upcoming end to Helen’s sabbatical at Mill Grange.

    The first two or three chapters are a bit overloaded. Kane tries very hard to tell us who everyone is, what their background is, how they came to Mill Grange, and what they’re doing now. This is a lot of backstory to shove into a couple of chapters, and to be honest, it gets confusing. Fortunately this is a relatively minor problem; as Kane settles into the story proper, things unfold at a more natural pace and it becomes easier to tell each character and their problems apart.

    The characters unfold as likeable people all. They’re not perfect, and make missteps, but they’re basically decent people trying to live decent lives. Their problems are realistic, ones that many readers will recognise or have experienced.

    There are no great surprises here. This follows the template of romances so closely that literally nothing unexpected happened. However, it’s well told and the characters are easy to empathise with, so most readers probably won’t mind too much.

    In some ways, this seems a romance that is a little out of touch with the world. Helen compares the pay scales of two different jobs, but doesn’t think about her long term career prospects. Tom has problems with access to Dylan, but never thinks of consulting a lawyer or getting a formal agreement. However, these moments that distance it from reality also contribute to the sense that this is a charming world in which true love will always triumph.

    One other minor problem with this was the sheer number of typos in it. Normally I simply ignore the odd typo – mistakes happen – but there were so many in this that it became quite obtrusive and had a negative effect on my reading experience.

    Overall this was a pleasant reading experience. If there were no surprises, there was instead a sense of reassurance – that good things happen to good people, and happiness will triumph.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *