BOOK CLUB: Snowy Mountains Daughter

Although I enjoy small-town novels and rural romance books, I’d never actually read an Alissa Callen book before. This one won’t be my last!

In fact, since finishing reading ‘Snowy Mountain Daughter’, I’ve ordered a few of her older books.

Set in the NSW Snowy Mountains, Bundilla is home to peony flower farmer, Clancy Parker. She loves Bundilla, but as it says on the back of the book, “The man she’d loved is long gone and single men are as rare as a summer snowfall.” (That really paints a picture, doesn’t it?!)

Heath MacBride, on the other hand, moved away to the city as soon as he could. Being asked to return home to paint a mural, Heath plans to depart as soon as his task is finished. Plans change, of course, potentially giving Clancy and Heath time for a second chance at love – or maybe it will remain out of reach.

Of course, I can’t give too much away, but it’s a great read. The characters are richly portrayed and easy to like, with just enough sass, and a sense of adventure. Overall, a heart-warming, lovely novel, and one that I would recommend.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in exchange for an honest review.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Snowy Mountains Daughter by Alissa Callen. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781489269782 / Imprint: Mira