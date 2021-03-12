BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Snowy Mountains Daughter

March 9, 2021
raechel
3 Comments
Although I enjoy small-town novels and rural romance books, I’d never actually read an Alissa Callen book before. This one won’t be my last!

In fact, since finishing reading ‘Snowy Mountain Daughter’, I’ve ordered a few of her older books.

Set in the NSW Snowy Mountains, Bundilla is home to peony flower farmer, Clancy Parker. She loves Bundilla, but as it says on the back of the book, “The man she’d loved is long gone and single men are as rare as a summer snowfall.” (That really paints a picture, doesn’t it?!)

Heath MacBride, on the other hand, moved away to the city as soon as he could. Being asked to return home to paint a mural, Heath plans to depart as soon as his task is finished. Plans change, of course, potentially giving Clancy and Heath time for a second chance at love – or maybe it will remain out of reach.

Of course, I can’t give too much away, but it’s a great read. The characters are richly portrayed and easy to like, with just enough sass, and a sense of adventure. Overall, a heart-warming, lovely novel, and one that I would recommend.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in exchange for an honest review.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Snowy Mountains Daughter by Alissa Callen. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781489269782 / Imprint: Mira

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Snowy Mountains Daughter

  1. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and HarperCollins/Mira for my copy of Snowy Mountains Daughter which I really enjoyed.
    This was also my first Alissa Callen book and I like her style of writing. Her descriptions capture the beauty and ruggedness of the mountains and surrounding landscapes so I can easily visualise everything and want to be there.
    It took me a little while to warm up to the characters, but could soon feel the warmth and community spirit that country people have. The small town dynamics were present and it was pretty obvious who was running the town.
    This is a great book for lovers of flowers and animals. There’s a grumpy cat, dogs, horses and cattle. Bundy is kind of like Red Dog, except he stays in one area instead of roaming all over the state. He seems to have a sense of when people need his help when lonely, lost or heartbroken and when they are mended he moves on to another part of town or a neighbouring farm to help the next person.
    Art and mural painting play a big part in this book and I enjoyed reading about it.
    One character has dementia and the author describes it really accurately telling how sad and scary this condition is. There is a particular moment in the book featuring Heath and his dad that had me tearing up as it was quite emotional.
    There is love, sadness, hardships and a twist/family secret I never saw coming.

  2. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity to read another fabulous Alissa Callen books. Snowy Mountains Daughter is a wonderful read. It’s a heart warming story that will grab you from start to finish. Especially Bundy the dog that just has this sixth sense when someone needs him. Dogs are brilliant creatures!!!! A must read!!!

  3. My favorite Alissa Callen book so far! Heath and Clancys story had me sucked in from the beginning, itching to read more and discover what the family secret was that was holding Heath back from letting himself be loved by Clancy. Portraying small town life accurately, I loved how it included a town mural, another thing that is happening in so many rural towns!
    Thanks Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins for the chance to review this terrific book!

