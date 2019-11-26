BOOK CLUB: Riverstone Ridge

Author: Mandy Magro
ISBN: 9781489277497
Copy courtesy of the publisher
This novel by bestselling Queensland writer, Mandy Magro, is set in her beloved far north Queensland and is a very Australian love story.
The main character, Nina Jones, was brought up at Riverstone Ridge by her adoptive mother Bea, Nina makes what she sees as a terrible mistake when she is a teenager and runs away from her childhood home, vowing never to return.
Twenty years later Nina is living in central Brisbane, working in a bar, in a relationship she’s not committed to and still wondering about the past. When Bea dies suddenly she agrees to go back to Riverstone Ridge. Bea has left her everything, including her dog, and five letters, each to be read one week apart. Nina is determined not to stay but she rekindles her romance with ex-boyfriend, Logan, who is the local copper and dealing with his own tragedies.
Nina is adjusting to life on the farm (still determined though to return to Brisbane) and coping with the shocks revealed in Bea’s letters when strange, scary incidents start happening and she is worried she is being stalked – but who by and why?
This is a story of the ties of place and family, of finding, losing and rediscovering love and life. The author’s knowledge and love for this part of beautiful Queensland clearly show in the descriptions of the countryside and of life on a regional property. I enjoyed this novel, the first I’d read by Mandy, and will add her to the list of my authors to look out for.
Many thanks to Beauty & Lace and Harper Collins for the opportunity read this novel.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Riverstone Ridge. You can read their comments below, or contribute to the discussion by leaving your own feedback.
Comments
mandy50 says
This is just a beautiful rural romance read from the first page to the last. This book makes you want to just keep turning the pages. It certainly keeps you on your toes to where you are thinking. It’s like doing a jigsaw puzzle where you want to find how the pieces all fit in.
The main character of Nina Jones flees the small town of Huntingvale and her adoptive mum Bea who understands why she has to leave.
On learning of Bea’s death Nina knows she has to come back from Brisbane to deal with whatever needs to be done. It’s all daunting for her but it’s only for a few weeks.
Bea’s brother William greets Nina and says that while she is staying there for the 5 weeks, his instructions are to give her a letter every week that Bea has written. She can only receive the letters if she stays for that length of time.
It’s not hard to warm to William’s character and I found myself wondering how he fitted in with the storyline.
In coming back it would mean perhaps bumping into Logan who she was seeing before she left in such a rush.
Strange happenings throughout the book make it totally engaging to read. There were parts in the book that I would have a giggle at but majority you would have seen me tearing up. I found myself trying to guess every detail of the secrets that majority of the characters had.
This is not the first book that I have read from Mandy Magro – she writes with beautiful stories to tell so you will not be disappointed in reading this book.
I found my adrenaline start to take over when reading the last few chapters. I just had to turn the pages to see if I was on the right path and how it was all going to end.
Thoroughly enjoyed this book and I would highly recommend if you love the rural romance.
Thanks Beauty & Lace & Harlequin/Harper Collins for giving this book for me to read. To Many Magro – can’t wait for another book to read.
Mary says
This was a lovely, easy to read Australian romance. I actually read this in one sitting!
Nina, a funny single young lady, has been forced to return to the country due to the sad passing of Bea, her adoptive carer. This means that Nina has to face her own demons and Logan, her childhood sweetheart and friend.
This book keeps you on your toes with all the surprising secrets held by the characters all the way to the end!
I would recommend this to anyone who enjoys reading about the Australian outback and wants a light and entertaining story.
Lyndal says
Thanks Beauty & Lace and Mira Publishing. It was very cool to see that Beauty & Lace featured on the back cover of this book.
This was a book that I couldn’t put down, my jobs were forgotten as I lay on my bed engrossed in this story. There were SO many twists and turns that kept the reader in suspense and surprised at what would happen next. Of course, we all know in romance stories the two main characters (in this case – Nina and Logan) will end up madly and happily in love – it doesn’t disappoint. Love how Mandy Magro is a Queenslander and felt I could relate to the story more by knowing some of the landmarks.
I loved it and definitely a five star read.
Becc McNally says
I was honoured to be chosen to read and review Riverstone Ridge by Mandy Magro. I have been a huge fan of Mandy’s books since I first read Rosalee Station.
Riverstone Ridge tells the story of Nina Jones who returns home to a place she fled a lifetime ago. I instantly fell in love with Nina and eagerly learnt her story.
The many twists and turns of Riverstone Ridge keep you hooked and leave you wanting more.
I laughed, I cried and I fell in love with each of the characters.
I absolutely loved Riverstone Ridge and highly recommend it!
Thank you Mandy, Beauty & Lace and Harlequin/ Harper Collins for this amazing opportunity