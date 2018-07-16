BOOK CLUB: Return to Roseglen

Author: Helene Young
ISBN: 978-0-14-378774-7
RRP: $32.99
Publication Date: July 2, 2018
Publisher: Penguin RandomHouse – Michael Joseph
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Helene Young is an Australian author I have admired, apparently from afar, since first reading her work in 2012. I have managed to miss all of her books since then but they remain firmly ensconced on my wish-list.
Return to Roseglen seems to be, if I can trust my very sketchy memory, quite different from the tense romantic suspense she has written previously. That’s not to say that …. actually I could be completely wrong because the more I think about it there are strong elements of suspense, secrets long buried and romantic tension awaiting a conclusion. Perhaps I was thinking it was very different because this is an extremely family oriented suspense and the main relationships being explored are familial, and the way that then relates to relationships outside of the family.
I have read quite a few books recently that relate to the passing of the family matriarch and the subsequent inheritances of the children, and it’s never pretty. Family is such an important element in all of our lives and when someone passes it should be a time that we come together to remember, to be thankful for the time we had and to cement our bonds through our grief but too often it becomes a battleground with lines drawn in the sand because some people are more worried about what they deserve and what they get than the connection and the history they’ve just lost.
Ivy Dunmore is a formidable matriarch who has been managing the family property for decades but time is no longer on her side and she is becoming frail, which is to be expected when you’re 93. I must say that my admiration for her ran deep because that’s an age I can’t really fathom, and to still be at home on your own and managing a cattle station. She has been slowing down since a quad bike accident three years ago but still managing.
The story is told in alternating chapters by Ivy and her two daughters, Felicity and Georgina. We get three unique perspectives and a slowly evolving puzzle of family relationships, betrayal, deceit and ambition.
Felicity is approaching her 50th birthday, working tons of overtime and dealing with a crisis in her own life. She has always been the easy-going, conflict-avoiding baby of the family. She has just discovered her husband in the most compromising of positions and faces a complete change of life as a marriage of almost 30 years is dissolved. A lot to deal with on top of an ailing mother who needs increasingly more attention as she is adamant that she doesn’t want to leave the family property though it’s clear that she can’t live on her own. Felicity, better known as Lissie, has always been quite close to her mother. She has oodles of empathy which makes her an amazing nurse, a career she has done beautifully with; even if she would have preferred to stay on the property if she was completely honest with herself.
Georgina is on the far side of sixty and flying aid missions but the company have decided to stop flying into Syria and Georgie is left with the dilemma of what to do next. She is a strong and fearless woman whose ambition saw her becoming a pilot when it was still a largely male dominated profession. The thought of returning home is double edged, her relationship with Ivy has always been quite fraught and Georgie has never really understood why. A trip home may be just what’s needed to try and make some amends while there is still time.
Ivy was a character that I absolutely adored, though she broke my heart. 93 years old and beginning to lose her independence, this is a massive blow for the woman who ruled the CWA for something like half a century, was community minded and always willing to help out where it was needed. She has always been forthright, formidable and brutally honest but now she seems to be forgetting things an awful lot and just misses her dear husband, she is ready to be with him again but first there are skeletons in the family closet she hopes to air before it’s too late.
Return to Roseglen is a story filled with strong women, and the family are finally realising that Lissie may just have more backbone than they ever gave her credit for. I am inclined to think that maybe it was always there inside of her but it took something big for her to need to put it to use. Ella is Felicity’s daughter, also a pilot, and a strong willed young woman who has inherited the best of all the Dunmore women.
All of these women are deeply connected to the family station, some weren’t quite aware of the depth of that connection. Unfortunately the way family succession often goes in farming, and business, is that the first son inherits the bulk. Ken Dunmore is, well I actually have quite a few things I’d like to say about Ken Dunmore but they wouldn’t be very nice. Ken is the eldest of the Dunmore offspring, and he has stayed close; with a cattle station bordering Roseglen.
Drought is wreaking havoc in North Queensland and keeping the station is looking less certain, but the biggest threat isn’t necessarily from the weather. Can Lissie and Georgie help Ivy sort out the threats before it’s too late?
Sibling rivalry can be a bitter battle and the lines have always been drawn between Ken and Georgie, Lissie on the other hand always removed herself from the conflict. Ken has more than just a chip on his shoulder and he is a character I found despicable. Smarmy and charming in public but a nasty, entitled manipulator where he thinks no-one can see. I spent the whole book hoping he would get caught out and taken to task.
Helene Young has explored some very topical issues in a way that was emotional, sensitive and intuitive. I fell in love with all of the strong Dunmore women she has created and the men that truly knew how to love them.
Ivy was a formidable woman with a huge heart and a lot of love, that she often didn’t know how to show. It was interesting to see how her daughters looked back on their childhoods from the new perspective of middle age and saw their mother in a very different light, it can’t change the past or take away the years of hurt but it can certainly allow a little understanding.
I still have so much to say and I’m just not sure how to do it without throwing spoilers in so I will leave it at a captivating exploration of family, abuse, succession and the far-reaching consequences of secrets that need to be kept. I actually spent quite a large chunk of tonight’s reading time with a wetness hovering in my eyes at the beauty, the heartbreak and the power of forgiveness and moving forward.
Young explores new beginnings and massive directional changes still open to you in middle age and that it’s never to late to chase your happiness and follow your dreams. An amazing read that explored so many aspects of life on the land, life in the years following the second world war and the power of sibling solidarity. A book that I would unreservedly recommend.
Return to Roseglen is book #31 for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge 2018.
Emma M says
Return to Roseglen by Helene Young, Young is another author that I haven’t read any of her books before, I will definitely be reading her other books now!
RTR is the story of the Dunmore’s, 93 year old Ivy is still living on her cattle station Roseglen, but she is getting frail, with the drought yet to break it seems everything she knows and loves is slipping away.
Her son Ken is becoming increasingly difficult and manipulative to deal with, daughter Felicity is always willing to come and help her out, but she’s dealing with her own life crisis and oldest daughter Georgina has always had a rocky relationship with Ivy and hasn’t been home for quite a few years.
All the siblings are reunited again as the girls arrive home to help Ivy sort out her affairs, which turns out to be a bigger issue to deal with than they imagined.
Amongst all the turmoil old flames are reunited, is there still a chance to rekindle lost loves?
RTR deals with so many issues, all without being to complex, getting older, menopause, love, elder abuse just to name a few.
I thoroughly enjoyed RTR, it dealt with some complex issues and really got you thinking, as well as the suspense and intrigue to how it was all going to turn out and what Ivy’s secret was.
Huge thanks to Penguin books and Beauty and Lace for the chance to review Return to Roseglen, and Helene for the personally signed book that arrived in the mail, what a lovely surprise!
Lynmb says
✍I laughed, I cried (lots) and I couldn’t put it down – Return to Roseglen written by Helene Young and published by Penguin, is a beautifully told, gritty and poignant story about family. Not your rosy cheeked, picture perfect, white picket fence type family, but a real family. A family of very distinct personalities each one struggling with their own personal demons as well as the problems that they are now forced to deal with together.
The story centers around 93 year old widow, Ivy Dunmore, mother of three, grandmother of four who lives at Roseglen, a remote cattle property in Queensland. Age has crept up on her and having been active and capable all her life, a recent accident on her quad bike means she now doesn’t know how long she can cope on her own.
Through the coming together of the Dunmore family and through the dynamic between them (mother/child, husband/wife and amongst siblings) as well as those closest to them, a number of social truths are discussed, including the vulnerabilities of getting old, expectations and disappointments in life and regrets about paths not taken.
Whilst these topics sound quite heavy and depressing, this is far from true and they are woven into the story with great skill, making the characters so real and vulnerable that you cant help but relate to them.
Helene Young is a fantastic storyteller, and clearly a keen observer of life, she is one who I will definitely be reading more of!! An excellent, thought provoking read. Highly recommended.
Trish Drinkwater says
Return To Roseglen looked as though it would be wonderful from the moment I opened the parcel and it didn’t disappoint in any way. The thoughtful touch from the author, Helene Young, sending the book wrapped beautifully in wrapping paper and personally signed by Helene is very much appreciated.
The book is just brilliant, from start to completion. Rarely have I read such a beautifully written and powerful book that deals with a wide range of subjects that are often controversial that are told as part of the story without any hint of preaching or being overdone.
Helene has dealt with ageing and many issues that arise and made Ivy, at 93 a vibrant and wonderful woman, beyond her era but with issues still to be resolved before she departs this earth. As well as ageing the subject of cruelty/bullying/harassment woven in to the family relationships is covered. Not once do you feel anything dealt with isn’t done through the characters who are very real individuals. Love in its many forms and family relationships both good and bad is a constant theme. Georgina and Felicity are lovely human beings who become real people as the story unfolds. Not one of the characters is false.
The way the story evolves, the way the characters, both lovely and horrid are drawn, makes for one of the best books I’ve read recently. I can’t thank Beauty and Lace and Penguin through Michael Joseph books enough for this incredible book. Helene Young is a master story teller. Thank you to Helene for writing such a special book. This one will stay with me only being loaned to special people who I know will return it. Without doubt, a fabulous book.