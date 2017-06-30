Book Club: Quicksand

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Malin Persson Giolito

ISBN: 978-1-4711-6509-2

RRP: $29.99

The front cover claims that Quicksand is the Best Swedish Crime Novel of the Year and whether that’s verifiable or an opinion it’s a pretty big claim.

It seems that not a month goes by without news of an attack at a school. There are shootings, mass shoortings, sieges, knife attacks and the list goes on. I don’t remember this being an issue when I was at school but in today’s society it is far too common.

This is a book with an intriguing premise that I look forward to reading, except that June flew past way too fast and I ran out of reading hours. Quicksand will now sit quietly on my shelf waiting for a quick break so I can pick it back up.

In the meantime, sit back and read a little about the book then check out what our readers thought in the comments below.

Quicksand is part courtroom thriller and part drama as eighteen year old Maja Norberg stands trial for her involvement in a mass shooting at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb.

The novel opens as the trial begins and Maja has already spent nine months behind bars awaiting trial.

Maja was a popular girl who excelled at school so how did she end up in prison awaiting trial for a school massacre? Are there two sides to Maja that shift quietly like quicksand… and which one do you believe?

Quicksand is a perceptive portrayal of a young woman which also examines a crumbling society. A story looking at class, money, emigration and the games we play when parents no longer understand the struggles of their children.

I am really looking forward to delving into the mind of an obviously troubled teen to understand how Maja has gone from what seems to be the model daughter to involved in a mass shooting that leaves her best friend and boyfriend dead.

Quicksand is published by Simon & Schuster and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments.

