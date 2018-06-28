BOOK CLUB: Queen of the North

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Anne O’Brien

ISBN: 9780008225421

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 21st May 2018

Publisher: HQ Fiction – GB

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Anne O’Brien is a Sunday Times bestselling author with a passion for history and a list of historical romances under her belt. She is not an author I have read before I think it might be time to change that.

Her latest release is Queen of the North and set in 1399. A meticulously researched tale that places actual people and events at the centre of an epic novel and allows the unspoken parts of history to be interpreted by the imagination of the author.

The path to the throne has never been straightforward, throughout history there have always been betrayals, lies, plots and conspiracies; not to mention assassination attempts.

Opinion is often divided as to who is the rightful king, because it’s not always who is sitting on the throne.

Elizabeth Mortimer believes her eight-year-old nephew is the rightful king but many are against the idea of a child-ruler. This opinion makes Elizabeth a traitor so she needs to keep her plans, and her activities, a secret to save her own skin.

A tale of betrayal, lies, deception and treason that sets Elizabeth on a quest to turn history on its head.

Anne O’Brien can be found on Faceboook, Twitter and her Website

Queen of the North is published by HQ Fiction and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HQ Fiction 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Queen of the North so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

