BOOK CLUB: One Snowy Week in Springhollow

I love Lucy Knott’s dedication in the front of the book. “For my Nanna: The strongest Superhero I have ever known.”

December 2007. Scar (Scarlett) and D (Devon) are passionate about superhero movies, comics, and costumes. Their shared love of adventure and testing out “superhero leaps and moves” has often ended with both of them in the hospital with broken bones.

Devon is passionate about acting and Scarlett’s special skill is designing comics. They are inseparable throughout their childhood, and their plan is to be “best friends forever”. Both their mothers are distraught and plotting ways to keep them apart and safe. In Scarlett’s case, her mother’s plan is for her to be less of a tomboy and more feminine.

December 2011. Once again Scarlett, now 16, is in the hospital with a broken arm and sprained wrist after a skateboard stunt that didn’t go as planned.

Devon’s family are moving to New York, they have enrolled him in a Theatre School. He has known about this for a month but only tells Scarlett the day before he leaves. Scarlett is angry, this is not something you spring on your best friend. She and Devon have not been popular at school, and have been labelled “ nerds”. After being joined at the hip for so long, Scarlett feels alone as she deals with the bullying by herself. She chooses not to keep in touch with Devon.

December Present Day. Scarlett is now 26, single, with a goldfish for a pet and working at The Village Gazette as her best friend Hope’s PA. She has kept her love of superheroes and her comic drawing skills hidden from her friends. Her dreams are all boxed up and stored in her spare room.

Devon has returned to Springhollow for one week to promote his new Hollywood movie, in which he stars as a superhero. The Village Gazette is contacted to interview Devon. Scarlett and Devon collide. She realises that Devon is now part of the movie franchise they watched while growing up. His dream has come true.

Best friends for 16 years…10 years have passed…now they are both adults…can they be friends again?

The book is a humorous, easy to read romance, with fun and quirky characters that you would love to have in your own circle of friends.

Once you start reading, it is hard to put this book down, you want to know how it ends!

I highly recommend it, 5 stars.

