Book Club: On A Beautiful Day

Rating: 3.5. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Lucy Diamond

ISBN: 9781509851041

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Lucy Diamond is an established author with an extensive backlist and On A Beautiful Day is the second of her books I have read, it was last February that I read The House of New Beginnings.

I am still away holidaying with the family, with limited time and limited access so I think I’ll keep the reviews short and sweet for now and hopefully have more reading time.

My copy of On A Beautiful Day is an uncorrected proof released before the final print run, and that means that there are sometimes changes. I have never really known there to be major changes, but it seems like there might be in this one so I need to be super careful about the details I share.

On A Beautiful Day sees four thirty-something friends meet up for a birthday lunch, as they always do. This lunch is one that will stay with them forever though because this is the lunch that is interrupted by a serious van accident directly across the road from them; an accident that looked like it may have hit the cafe they were in rather than across the road.

A close call like the one these women face is enough to make you sit back and take a look at your life. The four women are very different and very close, they share friendships that have seen them through many of life’s ups and downs and all came together at different stages. These are the friendships women aspire to; no judgment, unwavering support, and regular catch-ups.

The accident is a pivotal moment, these women watch it unfold and then assist where they can in the aftermath. One of the women is a nurse and offers first responder assistance, sitting by the side of an older lady who is trapped and at risk of losing her legs; an active lady who is passionate about horses and riding.

Diamond explores many of the issues that face women in their thirties from infertility, marital breakdown, health scares and the fine art that is juggling work/life balance. She explores with sensitivity and insight the trigger effect events sometimes have to awaken the demons of our past and colour our judgment and behaviour in the present.

On A Beautiful Day reminds us to always treasure those we love and make the most of the time we have; communication is always a good solution and those you choose to spend your life with vowed to be there in the good times and the bad so you need to let them in, you need to share the bad as well as the good and lean on them sometimes; regardless of how strong you are we all need someone sometimes.

Once again Diamond has written a very character driven novel and we get to know her characters in alternate chapters from a third person perspective. The action is more about what is going on in their lives than major events to keep you engaged. It is all about relationships and people.

On A Beautiful Day is an enjoyable read with warm and relatable characters, realistic scenarios and a heartwarming wrapping up of the story. I enjoyed the story, connected with the characters and would recommend the book to readers who like a character-driven story.

Lucy Diamond can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing On A Beautiful Day so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

On A Beautiful Day is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld and where all good books are sold.

You May Also Like: