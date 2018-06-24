BOOK CLUB: Nothing to See Here Hotel

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Steven Butler

Illustrator: Steven Lenton

ISBN: 9781471163838

RRP: $14.99

Publication Date: April 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Nothing To See Here Hotel is the first book in an exciting and hilarious new series written by Steven Butler and illustrated by Steven Lenton. The book is written for children 6 years and up so could make for some entertaining bedtime together time reading.

This is a hotel for magical creatures so normal is weird. Frankie Banister and his parents, who run the hotel, are used to it.

A goblin messenger arrives with news of the imminent arrival of Grogbah, the goblin prince, and Frankie and his family hurriedly prepare for their guest. Grogbah is demanding and travels with quite an entourage, while keeping secrets, and it all combines for an overworked Banister family.

The Nothing To See Here Hotel is home to a wealth of whacky characters, illustrated by the talented Steven Lenton.

The Nothing To See Here Hotel is published by Simon and Schuster and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

