BOOK CLUB: Nine Perfect Strangers

Author: Liane Moriarty

ISBN: 9781743534922

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 18 September 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Liane Moriarty is a bestselling Australian author with a large fan following who love her writing style and deft story telling. Big Little Lies debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list and has been adapted for television, the series won a host of Emmy Awards and screened early last year. Big Little Lies may just be the first of Moriarty’ works to be adapted to screen, and I will definitely be keeping an eye out to watch what comes next.

Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest Liane Moriarty release and it is already garnering some pretty rave reviews on Goodreads. We have thirty of our members delving into the book this month and I know some are huge fans, there was great interest in the book so I look forward to reading what they all think.

Nine Perfect Strangers takes a group of stressed citysiders to a health and wellness resort called Tranquillum House and promises total transformation.

The retreat participants are keen to immerse themselves in the calming atmosphere, soak up the hot stone massages and drop their baggage.

The resort’s director is a woman determined to reinvigorate bodies and minds and these nine perfect strangers have no idea what they have let themselves in for.

Moriarty user her trademark wit and compassion alongside her ability to understand and explore human behaviour and the connections that can be forged in trying circumstances.

If this is anything like the other works of Moriarty I have read, or watched in the case of Big Little Lies, then I am sure I’m going to love it; and I’m sure there’s going to be twists and turns and a whole lot of the unexpected. I look forward to it, and reading what our members have to say.

You can follow Liane Moriarty on Facebook and her Website.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 30 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing Nine Perfect Strangers so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

Nine Perfect Strangers is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson and where all good books are sold.