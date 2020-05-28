BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Mum & Dad

May 28, 2020
Marcia
2 Comments
Author: Joanna Trollope
ISBN: 978-1-5290-0339-0
Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan

This review may contain spoilers.


Joanna Trollope is a prolific and distinguished British writer, her latest offering Mum & Dad is the first of her books that I have read.

Mum & Dad explores the dynamics and tensions in families, exploring the assumptions we make about our parents, siblings and children’s lives based on what we think we know.

The story centres around Mum (Monica) and Dad (Gus), their three children, Sebastian, Katie and Jake and their respective families.

Gus and Monica relocated to a property in Spain 25 years ago where Gus planted a large number of Tempranillo vines and now wins many awards from wines made from the grapes.  Sebastian and Katie were left behind in boarding school, unhappily in Katie’s case, and the youngest child, and arguably Monica’s favorite, Jake was raised in Spain.

The children are now all adults, Sebastian is married to Anna and together, well perhaps more Anna than Seb, they run a cleaning business Profclean, they also have two teenage boys.  Katie is a successful solicitor, living with her partner Nic and their 3 children, Daisy, clever, slender and transitioning to adulthood with all the associated teenage angst and secrecy, middle child Marta nursing her own secrets, and youngest Florence, obsessed by food and more than a little precocious,  Jake has moved to England where he lives with his new wife Bella and their 18 month old daughter affectionately known as Mouse.

Then Gus experiences a severe stroke and suddenly the future of the vineyard is in doubt.  Jake steps up to support Monica and the vineyard, leaving Sebastian and Katie to work out how to traverse this new reality while at the same time dealing with old resentments and their own family issues. 

Will Jake’s actions save the vineyard, or destroy it? Who does Gus want to take over the vineyard from him? Will Katie and Monica resolve their communication difficulties? Can the family find a way forward that benefits them all?

Trollope’s characters are very real and most of us will be able to relate to one or more characters or family situations, you will feel the anguish of a parent dealing with a child’s mental illness, and the feeling of helplessness as you try to help them, relate to the person dealing with a lack of self confidence that impacts their ability to be who they really are, empathise with the frustration of a modern day woman dealing with the older generations belief that you did as your husband wanted or the person dealing with a partner who has big ideas, but bigger failings!

In addition to exploring the tensions within a modern family, Trollope invites us into life in rural Spain with an insight into the lives of Pilar, the domestic who effectively runs Gus and Monica’s household, and her family.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Macmillan books for the opportunity to read and review this fabulous book. I highly recommend it. 

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Mum & Dad by Joanna Trollope. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Mum & Dad

  1. Gus and Monica left England 25 years ago to start a new life in Spain, building a vineyard
    and a very good wine business. Then Gus suffers a stroke and their life is turned upside
    down and their three grown children have to step in.

    It begins an unraveling of family that have become estranged from one another.

    It involves Sebastion who is busy running a cleaning business with his wife Anna who has
    never really seen eye to eye with her mother in law.
    There also is Katie who is a solicitor and has her own problems with her partner Nic and
    their three daughters.
    Then there is Jake who jumps in and convinces his new wife Bella to move to Spain with
    his eighteen month old baby girl.

    All of them have ideas of how to help Mum and Dad with their business but resentments
    and tensions rise to the surface which reaches almost breaking point.

    This novel involves some of the complexity that can come into Family relationships of
    everyday people.

    This totally engrossing story of parental issues, struggling marriages, sibling rivalry and
    adolescent problems over three generations was one I could not put down.

    Fantastic book and so superbly written.

    Thanks to Macmillan books and Beauty and Lace.

  2. Thanks for the opportunity to read and review.
    The story centres around married couple Monica and Gus, who have resided in Spain for over twenty-five years after following Gus’s dream of owning a vineyard.
    Over time, his wines have become award winning and very popular.
    But when Gus suffers a stroke, his three adult children Sebastian, Katie and Jake, who all live in London, all descend to Spain, but it isn’t long before it becomes evident that each of them has very different views on what it takes to run the vineyard, and to support their parents.
    Sebastian is married to Anna, who doesn’t get along with Monica.
    Katie is a successful lawyer but has a fight on her hands with one of her three young daughters.
    And Jake is determined to get his new wife to move to Spain with their young daughter.

    Unfortunately for me, I didn’t like any of the characters in this story, which in turn made it difficult to remain interested in it.
    Gus was rude and even abusive to Monica and his children.
    Monica seemed very old-fashioned and, well, boring.
    The three adult children also didn’t add much in the way of personality. And whilst the story had some parts that I could relate to, I didn’t take much, if anything, away from it which is a shame.

