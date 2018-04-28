BOOK CLUB: Making Peace

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Fiona McCallum

ISBN: 9781489246776

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin – HQ Fiction

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Making Peace is the sequel to Finding Hannah, which we read for book club last year. It is also McCallum’s 10th novel, congratulations on the milestone. I have read most of McCallum’s books, and one day plan to go back and catch up on the ones I have missed.

Making Peace takes us back to Hannah Ainsley who lost her husband and parents in an horrific Christmas morning car accident a year ago. Through her total devastation Hannah has managed to carry on and put her life back together with the support of a group of loyal friends.

Finally Hannah is beginning to look to the future with excitement but she is worried that there is a crisis in the life of her best friend Sam. Now it’s her time to offer support.

Hannah returns to work, to a job that she loves and has done for a decade; a job that offered her strength through her grief. She’s not the same woman she was before the accident and she can’t seem to settle.

Details of the accident and investigation were never going to give Hannah the only thing she wanted so she avoided discovering any of them but in the long run could having the answers help her to recover?

In Making Peace McCallum brings us a tale of friendships, the new and the old; a tale of letting go of the past and embracing the future.

I read Finding Hannah last year and quite enjoyed it so I am eagerly awaiting the opportunity to look back in on Hannah and see how things are going for her after such a tragic loss. In the meantime our readers are already checking out this book so you can read what they think below.

Fiona McCallum can be found on Facebook and her website.

Making Peace is published by HQ Fiction and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HQ Fiction 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Making Peace so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

