BOOK CLUB: Lies, Lies, Lies

Author: Adele Parks

ISBN: 9780008318413

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: HQ Fiction

Publication Date: 19th August 2019

Copy: Uncorrected Proof Courtesy of the Publisher

Lies, Lies, Lies is the second book I have read by Adele Parks and it certainly won’t be the last, especially considering I have I Invited Her In on my shelves somewhere waiting for me to get to.

It has been a couple of years and a LOT of books since I last read Parks so it was like coming to her as a new reader of her work.

I find thrillers and suspense novels very difficult to review because I never want to unwittingly give away a vital piece of information that will ruin someone’s reading experience so this may well be quite a short review.

Lies, Lies, Lies is so much more than a domestic thriller, it is an intense exploration of relationships, betrayals and addiction. I managed to work out a lot of what was going on very early but in the end there was a twist or two that I didn’t see coming. Having worked out what was going on early didn’t affect my reading pleasure because the nuances of relationship exploration was so intriguing.

Simon and Daisy have been together for years and the arrival of their longed for daughter after painful years of IVF makes them the perfect little family of three.

The downhill slide becomes much more pronounced when Simon starts pushing to try for another baby. Daisy is uncomfortable with getting back on that particular roller coaster, and realises that with their more advanced age it will be even more difficult than it was the first time round.

Simon’s drinking begins to escalate and the cracks really begin to show. This exploration of alcoholism is quite confronting at times but comes across as genuine, both in Simon’s behaviours and his interactions with those around him.

Daisy and Simon are part of a close knit friendship group that has been together since University. They have been together through everything and know one another inside and out. This long standing friendship comes with baggage and history that is explored more superficially, and over the course of the story rather than in big chunks.

Lies, Lies, Lies is a story with a pretty solid foundation in lies, but not always betrayals, and I’ve hit that point where I think anything else I say could take me into spoiler territory so I’m going to leave this one here and say that it’s one you have to read for yourself.

I loved the exploration of relationships and the way they deal with betrayals and issues, especially within the friendship group because that’s one that gets pretty tricky. How do you deal with the betrayals of those that you love, especially when it’s all within your friendship group?

Adele Parks has written a gripping thriller with an awesome twist that has made me want to go and find more of her work to lose myself in.

Adele can be found at AdeleParks.com, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Thanks to HQ Fiction 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Lies, Lies, Lies so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

