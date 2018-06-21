BOOK CLUB: Liar’s Candle

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: August Thomas

ISBN: 9781471167034

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 1st June 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Liar’s Candle is a highly praised debut novel that seems like it might hit a little close to home and be just a little too plausible in the current international climate and that thought concerns me.

A fast-paced spy thriller with a quick thinking female protagonist who needs to outsmart a pretty impressive list of high profile people, and organisations, if she wants to live through the current fallout.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey has been targeted by terrorists in an attack that killed hundreds and young intern Penny Kessler is believed to be a crucial witness. She appears in a photo emerging from the rubble that becomes the defining image of the event but when she wakes in hospital the morning after her memories aren’t very clear.

Everyone is desperate to discover what information Penny knows, but even she isn’t sure what she knows or who she can trust.

A young diplomat, and love interest of Penny, disappeared during the attack and now his boss is trying to make out he was a traitor, the question is why?

Penny is racing the clock to find the truth, and stay alive, so she reluctantly pairs up with a rookie CIA officer on his first overseas assignment. The two find themselves up against a long list of powerful people, can they outmanoeuvre everyone to find what they need?

Liar’s Candle is a book that sounds gripping, and terrifying in it’s plausibility, definitely sounds like it’s worth picking up.

Published June 1st by Simon and Schuster and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Liar’s Candle so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

You May Also Like: