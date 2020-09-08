BOOK CLUB: Last Known Contact

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Author: Phillipa Nefri Clark

ISBN: 9780648865292

Last Known Contact is the latest release from Phillipa Nefri Clark, best-selling, self-published author of the River’s End series, Charlotte Dean’s mysteries, and Simple Words for Troubled Times, a non-fiction book of messages of hope written under the alias Ronen Groves.

When Ellie Conner (nee Bannerman) steps off the plane in Australia after a business trip to London she is greeted with the news that her father, Jack Bannerman, founder and CEO of Bannerman Wealth Group (BWG) has disappeared.

Her, soon to be ex, husband Dennis Conner has stepped into the role of CEO although as the last known contact he is high on the list of suspects in Jack’s disappearance.

Jack’s second wife, Meredith, Ellie’s step mum seems remarkably unconcerned about her husband’s disappearance, if you can pry the brandy glass away from her for long enough to get her to speak, but she and Dennis seem to be getting awfully cosy.

When a fisherman disappears, and a gun is found under a mattress on Jack’s boat Sea Angel the mystery deepens. Then when Jack’s closest friend is found unconscious at the base of the stairs in the office stairwell Ellie really starts to panic about what has happened to her dad.

Through it all, the only person who seems to want to support her is the head of Security Paul Dekkles who has worked with her dad forever.

As Ellie tries to get to the bottom of what has happened to her dad she will find herself and her brother Michael under threat; and find herself wondering what and who she can trust, as her world seems to be unravelling around her.

And if that isn’t enough, the detective assigned to the case is Ben Rossi, an ex-boyfriend, previous best friend of her brother’s, and the man she blames for the condition her brother is now in.

This is a fantastic suspense novel leading you through the search for Jack with clues and red herrings a-plenty, and just when you think you have worked it out, there’s another twist. A book that will captivate you right to the very end.

Many thanks to Phillipa Nefri Clark and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review this book.

