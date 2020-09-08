BOOK CLUB CRIME Uncategorized

BOOK CLUB: Last Known Contact

September 1, 2020
Marcia
7 Comments
Author: Phillipa Nefri Clark
ISBN: 9780648865292
Copy courtesy of Phillipa Nefri Clark

Last Known Contact is the latest release from Phillipa Nefri Clark, best-selling, self-published author of the River’s End series, Charlotte Dean’s mysteries, and Simple Words for Troubled Times, a non-fiction book of messages of hope written under the alias Ronen Groves.


When Ellie Conner (nee Bannerman) steps off the plane in Australia after a business trip to London she is greeted with the news that her father, Jack Bannerman, founder and CEO of Bannerman Wealth Group (BWG) has disappeared.

 Her, soon to be ex, husband Dennis Conner has stepped into the role of CEO although as the last known contact he is high on the list of suspects in Jack’s disappearance.

 Jack’s second wife, Meredith, Ellie’s step mum seems remarkably unconcerned about her husband’s disappearance, if you can pry the brandy glass away from her for long enough to get her to speak, but she and Dennis seem to be getting awfully cosy.

 When a fisherman disappears, and a gun is found under a mattress on Jack’s boat Sea Angel the mystery deepens. Then when Jack’s closest friend is found unconscious at the base of the stairs in the office stairwell Ellie really starts to panic about what has happened to her dad.

 Through it all, the only person who seems to want to support her is the head of Security Paul Dekkles who has worked with her dad forever.

 As Ellie tries to get to the bottom of what has happened to her dad she will find herself and her brother Michael under threat; and find herself wondering what and who she can trust, as her world seems to be unravelling around her.

 And if that isn’t enough, the detective assigned to the case is Ben Rossi, an ex-boyfriend, previous best friend of her brother’s, and the man she blames for the condition her brother is now in.

 This is a fantastic suspense novel leading you through the search for Jack with clues and red herrings a-plenty, and just when you think you have worked it out, there’s another twist.  A book that will captivate you right to the very end.

Many thanks to Phillipa Nefri Clark and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review this book.

 I am committed to exposing readers to our amazing Australian self-published (Indie) authors.  If you enjoyed this book you can access more of Phillipa’s work at her online bookstore www.phillipaclark.com/books, and where all good books are sold.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Last Known Contact by Phillipa Nefri Clark. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

7 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Last Known Contact

  1. Beauty & Lace Bookclub. 1st September, 2020
    Thank-you Beauty & Lace for giving me the chance to read & review ‘Last Known Contact’ a wonderful mystery suspense e-novel by Phillipa Nefri Clark.
    The story begins with Ellie arriving back to Melbourne from a month-long trip to London. While she was gone her husband has left her, her father is missing, a step-mother is disinterested and mostly drunk and the family business empire is in jeopardy. While trying to find her dad Ellie comes up with questions rather than answers as she grapples with looking for her missing dad. As time goes on Ellie is offered support from the company managers and lead security guard which only leads to more questions. An old flame Detective Ben arrives to assist when there is further foul play of death, assault and mismanagement.
    The real question is ‘who can Ellie trust?’ which is only revealed after a twisted plot, which has the finger pointed at a number of suspects. I thoroughly enjoyed this read and am very happy to recommend it.
    Thank-you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ and Phillipa Nefri Clark for allowing me to read & review ‘Last Known Contact’.

  2. LOVED IT!. This is the first book I have read from Phillipa Nefri Clark, and won’t be my last. It has everything that make a great page turner.
    Romance, intrigue, murder, deception and greed, all rolled into one thrilling story.
    If my tablet hadn’t gone flat, I would have read it in one night!
    Great characters, some easy to love, others to be so cautious of, and kept you wondering.
    A thrilling ending that I didn’t see coming, made for a fabulous read.
    I can’t wait to read more of Phillipa’s work.
    Thank you so much Beauty & Lace, and Phillipa Nefri Clark, for allowing me to read and review, and now recommend!.

      1. Thank you Phillipa. Yes, I was cursing it for going flat, but the minute there was enough charge, straight back into it lol.
        I am about to start ‘Taming the Wind’. Thank you so much for the link to that one.

  4. Thank you to Phillipa Nefri Clark through Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review Last Known Contact. It is a while since I participated in a review read and was pleased to receive it to read on my Kindle. My hard copy pile to read has grown to unmanageable proportions. Right from the start, I was engaged. I found it fast paced and was reminded of a script. My imagination jumped from one to another likelihood. The Book Chapter titles delighted me, so much better than just Chapter 1 and so on. Another device that appealed to me was the italicized thoughts that enabled a story to be presented from more than one character’s point of view. I hope Phillipa intended me to have suspicions of Paul. His actions and attitudes made my skin prickle. This did not mean that I saw him as a perpetrator, he simply was creepy. Maybe I was quickly and wholly taken with Ben Rossi? I am a sucker for first lover reunions. It was so intriguing that a missing note could result in so much drama and this was a truly clever central plot. The final chapter brought me quickly to tears. It is a heartfelt conclusion that is hopeful and realistic. I will be examining Phillipa’s back list. I rate this title with 4 stars.

