BOOK CLUB: Lady Smoke

Author: Laura Sebastian
ISBN: 9781760559106
RRP: $16.99
Publication Date: 12 February 2019
Publisher: Pan Australia
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Ash Princess was the debut of Laura Sebastian and we were fortunate to feature it as a book club title mid-2018. Our readers loved the book and were looking forward to the second instalment. I hope they will be just as excited about this one.
Synopsis from the Publisher’s Website:
The Kaiser murdered Theodosia’s mother, the Fire Queen, when Theo was only six. He took her country and kept her prisoner, crowning her Ash Princess – a pet to toy with and humiliate for ten long years. That era has ended. The Kaiser thought his prisoner weak and defenceless. He didn’t realise that a sharp mind is the deadliest weapon.
Theo no longer wears a crown of ashes. She has taken back her rightful title, and a hostage – Prinz Soren. But her people remain enslaved under the Kaiser’s rule, and now she is thousands of miles away from them and her throne.
To get them back, she will need an army. Only, securing an army means she must trust her aunt, the dreaded pirate Dragonsbane. And according to Dragonsbane, an army can only be produced if Theo takes a husband. Something an Astrean Queen has never done.
Theo knows that freedom comes at a price, but she is determined to find a way to save her country without losing herself.
Thanks to Pan Australia 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Lady Smoke so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below
I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.
Comments
lyn B says
Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian is the highly anticipated second book in the Ash Princess YA fantasy series published by Pan Macmillan. The first book was wonderful, a multilayered fantasy filled with political intrigue and adventure and peopled with personable and well rounded characters, in particular the young ash princess Theo or Theodosia the rightful ruler of Astrea.
Theo’s story continues in the second book which is once again a blend of beautiful storytelling and character development. However, in Lady Smoke while there is some intense political action, the author delves more deeply into personality and morality, and in doing so touches on questions such as, What makes a good ruler? What is loyalty? and ultimately what is the price of power?
To me this book was very much Theo’s coming of age story. A captivating story focusing on Theo’s growth from youth to adulthood, from a captive princess to a commanding ruler, and how she comes to terms with the years of abuse she suffered from the Kaiser.
I thoroughly enjoyed Lady Smoke and I’m eagerly looking forward to the next book in the series which is unfortunately not due until 2020… fingers crossed the author writes it more quickly!
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
Wow this book was a welcomed surprise. The 2nd book in The Ash Princess series, ‘Lady Smoke’ by Laura Sebastian was a winner.
Even though I wasn’t familiar with the first book, this second book was easy enough to follow. The only thing I could suggest to aid in reading this book would be to include a glossary of words/characters.
After escaping the clutches of an evil dictator, The Kaiser, who took Theodosia prisoner ten years ago, Theo is now fighting to regain her stolen country. Watching her family, friends and countrymen put into slavery working the mines, dying of terrible conditions and cruelty, the title of Queen falls to her. Trying to gather forces to battle The Kaiser, Theo and her band of Guardians, along with The Kaiser’s son Soren, experience treachery, battles and harsh conditions in their dangerous journey on sea and land.
I loved this book. Theodosia’s character along with those closest to her are complicated, forceful, full of strengths and weaknesses.
So easy to get lost in and enjoy this book, the reader is taken on an incredible journey.
A big thanks of appreciation to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan Publisher for allowing me the opportunity to read and review this book.
Yvette Watson says
This is the first time I read Laura Sebastian book I didn’t know what to expect but I was pleasantly surprise I will Read her book again
Yvette Watson says
Charmi-Lee Zielinski says
WOW! I didn’t realise when I chose to review this that it was a sequel, so I quickly brought the first book and I devoured that in one night.
The second book was much the same, I couldn’t answer texts, calls or eat because I had to finish every single word Laura Sebastian wrote. I’m so thankful I got to read this so thank you to Beauty and Lace and to the publishers.
I went on an amazing adventure in this book, Senastion examined cultural differences very well in Lady Smoke. Sexuality, Relationships, and Religion were all written about so beautifully.
Theo’s character is written so well. She escapes after years of being held and abused by the Kaiser, who invaded her country. It takes her a long time to start to rebuild the damage he has done to her emotionally. But Theo accepts that he still has an influence on her, on the way she makes decisions.
Theo is fighting for her country back from the Kaiser, and she is aided by many friends and allies she met along the way. The book ends at a sort of cliff hanger.
I’m so sad I have to wait for the next book and this is a series I will stick to
Jenny says
Thank you to Pan Australia and Beauty and Lace Book Club for my free book to review.
This is the 2nd book in the trilogy, and I haven’t read the first one, so I put my name down on the wait list in the library for the 1st book. I waited and waited, but I was curious. So I picked up Lady Smoke and thought to myself, I’ll just see how it reads, just a couple of pages. I was hooked! I read the book in 2 days.
Now I wouldn’t recommend doing it that way. There was obviously a lot of “world building” in the first book, and they kept referring to characters who weren’t in the 2nd one. But still, I managed to follow the story and fall in love with the world/characters.
Theo has escaped from being imprisoned by the Kaiser, but is she really free? A Queen without a country and her people enslaved or scattered. She is reliant on her Aunt (who has her own agenda), a foreign King (who is ruled by greed), and finding a suitable husband who will give her an army – even though Queens of Astera do not marry. And what will this husband want in return? Theo finds herself in an unenviable position, she must sacrifice her newly found freedom for her country, but even if she does, how much of her country will be left after everyone else takes their share?
I can’t wait for the 3rd instalment (and the 1st one, eventually, still waiting, it’s now overdue!!!)