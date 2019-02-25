BOOK CLUB: Lady Smoke

Author: Laura Sebastian

ISBN: 9781760559106

RRP: $16.99

Publication Date: 12 February 2019

Publisher: Pan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Ash Princess was the debut of Laura Sebastian and we were fortunate to feature it as a book club title mid-2018. Our readers loved the book and were looking forward to the second instalment. I hope they will be just as excited about this one.

The Kaiser murdered Theodosia’s mother, the Fire Queen, when Theo was only six. He took her country and kept her prisoner, crowning her Ash Princess – a pet to toy with and humiliate for ten long years. That era has ended. The Kaiser thought his prisoner weak and defenceless. He didn’t realise that a sharp mind is the deadliest weapon.

Theo no longer wears a crown of ashes. She has taken back her rightful title, and a hostage – Prinz Soren. But her people remain enslaved under the Kaiser’s rule, and now she is thousands of miles away from them and her throne.

To get them back, she will need an army. Only, securing an army means she must trust her aunt, the dreaded pirate Dragonsbane. And according to Dragonsbane, an army can only be produced if Theo takes a husband. Something an Astrean Queen has never done.

Theo knows that freedom comes at a price, but she is determined to find a way to save her country without losing herself.

Laura Sebastian can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and her website.

Lady Smoke is published by Pan Australia and is available now where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Australia 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Lady Smoke so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below

I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.