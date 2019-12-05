BOOK CLUB: Just One Wish

Author: Rachael Johns

ISBN: 9781489261519

Copy courtesy of Harper Collins Australia

Just One Wish is a fabulous novel of family love, sorrow, secrets, betrayal and heartbreak.



This story is set in Melbourne Victoria and brought to life by 3 generations. This book is through the eyes of granddaughter Geraldine (Ged) and also involves her grandmother Alice, whom she calls Gralice and her mother Sappho (Marie). A secret kept for over 50 years changes the dynamic of this close loving and family.

Alice was turning eighty and during her celebration she surprised Ged and Marie with tickets for a girls cruise to reconnect as a family. Gralice and Sappho didn’t always see eye to eye and Sappho was resentful of her upbringing. Ged on many occasions found herself stuck in the middle of her mother and grandmothers. On the cruise that was meant to bring them all closer together a hidden fifty year secret and betrayal tear them apart.

The book shows the complexity in all families and the ups and downs of life and how we overcome them. The book is filled with sadness, laughter, joy and warmth. You will be caught up in pregnancy and paternity tests, lesbian tendencies, secret lovers, scandal, illness, adultery, estrangement and regret.



Racheal Johns has written another brilliant novel which I highly recommend.

Thank you HarperCollins Publishers Australia and B&L for the opportunity to read and review.

