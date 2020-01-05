BOOK CLUB: Josephine’s Garden

Author: Stephanie Parkyn
ISBN:9781760529833
Publisher:Allen & Unwin
I love Historical Romance and if that’s your thing also, then Josephine’s Garden is one to add to your reading list. We first meet Josephine on the day she’s to face the guillotine, by sheer luck she is released before her beheading. This was before she had met Napoleon Bonaparte and she was known as Rose.
This was something I was not aware of. It’s one of the things I love about this type of book where the author has spent many painstaking hours researching their subject, and we get to read a wonderful story and be educated at the same time. Through this book I was to learn not only about Josephine’s relationship with Napoleon, but also about her strong love for plants, and her desire to create the most amazing garden. I saw what an amazing woman she was and how in those days life was very much a struggle for a female, how your fate very much hung in the balance.
It had a lot to do with your husband and whether he decided to remain married to you or move on to another. Woman were judged very much not on their own merits but on their husbands’. Josephine battled hard to make sure that she and her two children would be protected and have a good life. She stood with dignity while all around her knocked her. She dealt extremely well with Napoleon’s families hatred for her. Josephine had a lovely connection with Australia which was a delight to discover and learn about.
Not only was I educated about Josephine but also about her connection to two other women, Anne and Marthe. The book teaches us about these women as well, and we get a little of their stories too.
I loved looking up the locations on google maps especially the home of Josephine, Malmaison and the Jardin des Plantes. I would have loved to be able to jump on a plane and visit these locations, but I have locked them in my mind as locations to visit if ever I am lucky enough to visit Paris.
This book is a wonderful Summer read that I delighted in reading. I read it over the Christmas and New Years break, which of course was very busy. I hated having to put the book down and would spend my time worrying and thinking about Josephine until I could get back to her and find out more. I love Stephanie Parkyn’s writing and would love to read more of her works.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading this book. You can read their comments below, or contribute to the discussion by leaving your own feedback.
Comments
Karyn Gladwish says
Josephine’s Garden is a historical novel, based on actual events in history. It is about the Empress Josephine of France, her turbulent marriage to Napoleon Bonaparte and the garden she created . The story begins in 1794 at the end of the French Revolution.
Rose de Beauharnais who becomes Empress Josephine spends her time at many of the Royal palaces but her favourite is Malmaison where she creates an extravagant garden.
The wives of two botanists Marthes and Anne play a large part in the story as they are linked to Josephine’s life. They are from very different social worlds but the life of a woman in this period of time is not an easy one. Once married the need to produce an heir is paramount and as a woman in a man’s world life is difficult but Josephine struggles to make a decent life for her children .
Josephine’s Garden looks at class and power and it is easy to see the contrast between Rose’s wealth as Empress and the struggles of the average French person.
I really enjoyed this book and highly recommend it. Great summer reading.
Renee Hermansen says
On first sight I loved the cover of this book and was intrigued to see what was inside.
Set in the late 1700’s to early 1800’s this book is amazing in historical detail. You come to feel like you are part of history and surrounded by Josephine’s garden, which in itself is a work of art. This book captures so many emotions along the way.
Rose (later known as Josephine) finds herself free from prison on the day she was to be gullotined and into the life of Napoleon Bonaparte. Becoming his wife and the Empress Josephine of France.
While her husband is at war with any country he feels to, she builds the most perfect gardens, with rare seeds and plants and surrounds herself with animals from all over the world. She is a beautiful soul and endures alot throughout the years.
In time if she cannot have a child with Bonaparte to provide him an heir, she risks losing it all.
I really liked this book. There is alot to take in but for anyone who likes stories from long ago this is well worth a read. The fact that Stephanie Parkyn studied and put this book together from history is very clever. I admire her work here and look forward to more from her.
Thanks for the gift of this ARC from Allen&Unwin in return for my honest review.
Although I didn’t get this from Beauty and Lace I love sharing my thoughts with you all.