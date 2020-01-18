BOOK CLUB: In the Clearing

Author: J.P Pomare
ISBN: 9781869713393
In the Clearing by J.P Pomare is gripping, exciting, and you have no idea which way things are going to go. If you’ve ever wondered about life in a cult, read on!
First, there’s Amy, who has spent her life in the Clearing. She works hard to make sure her community life is happy… until a new girl joins the group. She doesn’t want to stay, she isn’t fitting in, and life, as Amy knows it, is about to change – dramatically!
Freya has spent her life just trying to be ‘normal’ – a ‘normal’ mum with a young son. But then… a young girl goes missing and someone from Freya’s past arrives in town.
This is a rural Australian story, receiving very positive reviews. The author, J.P. Pomare, wrote the debut novel ‘Call Me Evie’ which was very positively received. ‘In The Clearing’ is reportedly even better than the first (which I haven’t yet read – but will be now).
If you like twists in your books, intriguing storylines, and rich characters, ‘In The Clearing’ is one for you. Thank you to Hachette Books and Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book for an honest review.
Comments
Amanda says
What a dark ride ! I am left with a tingling spine and goosebumps after reading “In the Clearing” by author J.P. Pomare. Set in rural Australia and highlighting both the emotional and physical boundaries of isolation that people can sometimes face. J.P. Pomare has constructed a wonderful twist filled story centring around a sinister and dark cult hidden in the Australian Bush. Pomare explores the emotional experiences of cult life as well as the contrast of those living a “normal” life. Pomare also explores the ties that bind us to our past and how powerful they may be even if we try to escape them. I thoroughly enjoyed reading “In the Clearing” by J.P. Pomare and could not put it down once I started. Thank you, J.P. Pomare, Hachette Australia publishers and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read and review this riveting novel.
Jessica says
I’m so glad that I got to read this book, I really enjoyed Call Me Evie so I knew this book would be fantastic. I was right. I was absolutely hooked from the beginning. Looking forward to reading more books from this author in the future.