BOOK CLUB: Hidden Valley

April 8, 2021
melissat
4 Comments
Hidden Valley by Australian author Annie Seaton is the fourth and final book of the Porter Sisters series following Kakadu Sunset, Daintree and Diamond Sky.  Reading all three previous books this was long-awaited and it did not disappoint. This book can be read alone but it is extra special if you conclude with Hidden Valley. 

Deanne (Dee) Peters is an only child working on her parent’s 300-acre macadamia farm “Hilltop Nuts” in Byron Bay, Hinterland NSW.  She has put in tireless hours to build the business up for the success it sees today.  Her father, Gerard who owns the farm works in the city at his financial consultancy firm and is happy to let Dee manage the crops and distribution with the help of Rodney Andrews whose father previously owned the plantation.  

When Hilltop Nuts wins a prestigious award Gerard gracefully accepts without giving Dee the recognition and appreciation she deserves. Dee is deeply hurt and begins to question everything, especially Rodney’s recent actions of fondness towards her and her parents hinting towards marriage between herself and Rodney. 

Out of the blue Dee receives a letter from a Darwin solicitor asking to meet her to confirm her identity regarding an inheritance, not being able to get a straight answer from her parents, she heads to Darwin for validity. 

Dee meets with solicitor Frank Baker; whilst there she also meets Ryan Carey.  After losing both his adoptive parents Ryan continues to work on his parents’ cattle station, “Wilderness Springs” in Kakadu sharing the homestead with his Uncle Joe cousin Cy. When the will is read out both Dee and Ryan are shocked by the secrets unfolding to which Frank is not forthcoming.  Half of the cattle station is left to Dee on the condition she must live and work on the station. 

On her arrival to Wilderness Springs, Ryan is sceptical of her intentions, but he knows to find out the truth they must both work together to uncover the skeletons in the closet. As they dig deeper into past lives and history Dee’s life is put in danger when someone tries to stop her from finding out the truth, this brings Dee and Ryan closer developing at a smooth and natural pace.

The characters are realistic and range from courageous, selfish, brave, loyal and daring with each continuing to develop and grow. Ryan was my favourite with his large loving heart and what he has survived, lost and gained. When we think about our past, how much is clear and how much is blurred? 

If you’re in need of a truly lovely and heart-warming relationship tale then I recommend Hidden Valley. An emotionally powerful and riveting family drama, combining razor-sharp suspense and the meaning of forgiveness, romance, friendship, joy and the possibility of happy endings.

Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Annie Seaton for the opportunity to read and review.

FOOTNOTE:

I have loved every book in the Porter Sisters series and sad this is the last one.  Annie has given me an inescapable pull to chase all the character’s secrets in their lives that intertwined with love, regret, suspense, challenges and plots that keep you guessing.  Annie’s books, whatever the subject, have an audience somewhere and will be read by someone who will feel forever grateful to have experienced it.

ISBN: 9780645058482

"BOOK CLUB: Hidden Valley

  1. I LOVED THIS, absolutely loved it. I’ve read each of the Porter Sister’s books and enjoyed each. The way Annie Seaton describes the country areas of Australia is wonderful. The characters are real, the story lines excellent with always some tension but not so much it becomes artificial.

    Hidden Valley is absolutely fantastic, from the first word to the last. Authentic and beautiful. It is possible to “see” the scenery even though I’ve unfortunately never been to the Northern Territory. The way Annie links the characters we’ve met before with new people is wonderful. Everyone fits where they should and by the end of the book you feel that you know them all, love some and loath others.

    The way Dee Peters (not one of the Porter sisters) is thrown with Ryan Carey who suddenly finds the cattle station he has managed and thought was his inheritance when his father died suddenly is incredibly well written. Why Ryan’s father would involve an unknown woman in the inheritance is beyond understanding. Not until towards the end do we understand why.

    Others are prepared to do anything including kill to get the property themselves. The way the story unfolds with twists and turns and danger for all those involved is brilliant.

    Annie is a master at strong women characters – all her characters are strong and well drawn. The way the Porter family are brought together with others they care about is satisfying without ever being soppy.

    It is a truly wonderful book, a fitting end to the Porter Sisters but we can hope that Sarah, their mother, will feature in her story so we’ll get to revisit favourite characters. I can’t thank Beauty and Lace and Annie Seaton enough for my copy. It’s been some time since I’ve engaged as much with a book. It is just beautiful.

    1. SORRY – I said “Sarah” was the Porter sister’s mother. It’s SANDRA. My apologies. We can hopefully look forward to Annie Seaton bringing us Sandra’s story.

  2. Hidden Valley by Annie Seaton is the 4th book in the Porter Sisters Series and I have read and enjoyed them all. There is always intrigue, suspense and romance. It took until near the end of this book to work out how it fitted into this series, but it was lovely revisiting the characters from the previous books and meeting Dee and Ryan. There were a lot of secrets and lies to unravel until things were resolved and Annie Seaton did a great job of keeping the suspense going throughout the book. I loved the setting in the Northern Territory as I am currently researching that area for a holiday later in the year. I also weirdly loved the feel of the paper used for this book.
    I would like to thank Beauty and Lace and the Author, Annie Seaton for my signed copy for review.

  3. I was first introduced to Annie Seaton in 2017 by Beauty and Lace and have been a fan ever since. Hidden Valley did not disappoint.

    Dee Peters has worked very hard on her family’s NSW nut farm, but feels that she is not taken seriously. She receives a letter from an unknown solicitor regarding an inheritance. At first she is inclined to ignore it, but when the farm wins an award for management, and her father fails to mention anything of her efforts in his acceptance speech, she decides to head to the Northern Territory to follow it up. There she meets Ryan Carey, who has been running a cattle station since his father died suddenly. The two of them find that the property has been equally left to both of them. Why? The story follows their search for answers, uncovering family secrets that others want kept hidden.

    It is a great read, the characters are believable, good mix of mystery, excitement, not knowing what will happen next. I thoroughly enjoyed the book, and the personal note from Annie Seaton herself was a lovely touch. Thanks to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review.

