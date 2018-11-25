BOOK CLUB: Guinness World Records Wild Things

Author: Guinness World Records
ISBN: 9781912286485
RRP: $22.99
Publication Date: 13th November 2018
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Everyone loves to learn new things, especially when that learning is fun. Guinness World Records has a long history of publishing fascinating volumes that delight readers of all ages.
The latest in the series is Guinness World Records Wild Things, a book shining the limelight on the best of the beasts. You can learn about the biggest, the smallest, the weirdest or the deadliest.
The animal kingdom is filled with record breakers, be they powerful predators or prey, deadly bugs, species facing extinction or household pets. Wild Things brings them all together in this fascinating guide to the best of the animal kingdom.
Prehistoric record-breakers have their own chapter. Learn which dinosaur was the tallest, which had the most powerful bite and which flying creature boasts a wingspan the size of an F-16 jet.
Top zoology experts and conservation stars share some of their experiences and favourite animals, along with tops for those hoping to enter the field. Experts include Sir David Attenborough, Dame Jane Goodall, Deadly 60’s Steve Backshall and the Irwin family.
Sit back, get comfy and prepare to delve into the Wildest Guinness World Records book yet.
Guinness World Records Wild Things is published by Pan Macmillan and available now where good books are sold.
Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Guinness World Records Wild Things with their children and I look forward to hearing what they think.
Louise says
My family love this book. We read a section a night and our 5 year old has a renewed interest in all things animal and dinosaur! She particularly loved the “pink animals” section. The book went to kinder for show and tell and was a massive hit there too.
Thanks for the opportunity to review.
olivia hames says
What a fun filled action packed book! With masses of interesting facts and information this book will entertain curious minds of all ages.
The book is broken into 9 chapters, including facts on the smallest and deadliest creatures as well as prehistoric dinosaurs and the strangest and cutest animals. This book also talks about interesting zoos and features Aussie Bini Irwin’s conservations club. So much to learn about with many wild and wonderful animals across the globe.
Getting my school aged boys interested in books can be difficult, but I knew when this book was available it would be the type of thing they would devour! It did not disappoint! The book was full of graphic visually grabbing photos. Not only did they find it entertaining, they were soaking up heaps of learning along the way (who said reading can’t be fun!). I equally found this just as enjoyable.
What a great addition this will make on anyone’s bookshelf, and a prefect gift for the kids for Christmas. I was so fortunate to be able to share this with the kids, thanks to Beauty & Lace Book Club and PanMacMillian Australia.