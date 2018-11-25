BOOK CLUB: Guinness World Records Wild Things

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Guinness World Records

ISBN: 9781912286485

RRP: $22.99

Publication Date: 13th November 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Everyone loves to learn new things, especially when that learning is fun. Guinness World Records has a long history of publishing fascinating volumes that delight readers of all ages.

The latest in the series is Guinness World Records Wild Things, a book shining the limelight on the best of the beasts. You can learn about the biggest, the smallest, the weirdest or the deadliest.

The animal kingdom is filled with record breakers, be they powerful predators or prey, deadly bugs, species facing extinction or household pets. Wild Things brings them all together in this fascinating guide to the best of the animal kingdom.

Prehistoric record-breakers have their own chapter. Learn which dinosaur was the tallest, which had the most powerful bite and which flying creature boasts a wingspan the size of an F-16 jet.

Top zoology experts and conservation stars share some of their experiences and favourite animals, along with tops for those hoping to enter the field. Experts include Sir David Attenborough, Dame Jane Goodall, Deadly 60’s Steve Backshall and the Irwin family.

Sit back, get comfy and prepare to delve into the Wildest Guinness World Records book yet.

Guinness World Records Wild Things is published by Pan Macmillan and available now where good books are sold.

