BOOK CLUB: Give Me Your Hand

Author: Megan Abbott
ISBN: 9781509855711
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 31 July 2018
Publisher: Picador – Pan Macmillan
Give Me Your Hand is the first book that I have read by Megan Abbott and it was certainly a mind-game read. I enjoyed the story right from the beginning, I found it intense but not gripping.
There is a lot to love about Give Me Your Hand, the suspense is well written and we have a dual timeline bringing the events of the past together with what’s going on now. It’s a slow and steady unfolding that kept me guessing.
Give Me Your Hand is set in a research lab where the sought after Dr Severin has won funding to study PMDD, premenstrual dysphoric disorder. It’s a debilitating condition affecting 3-8% of menstruating women, a super severe form of PMS. Spots on the research team are limited and everyone in the lab wants to be chosen.
Kit is the only woman in the lab and she has worked hard to get to where she is, she feels she deserves the spot on the research team and that she must have an edge being the only woman.
This is a dual timeline story with a Then and Now that slowly come together to paint us a complete picture. Now, Kit is a driven young woman building a career in the sciences. Then, Kit was your average teen; until Diane Fleming started at her school and the two started spending time together.
Kit and Diane were close for much of their senior year but haven’t seen each other yet. They had an unusual friendship and when a huge secret was shared everything exploded. Their friendship was over but the drive that was been born for a scholarship spot with Dr Severin remained strong, it was something they had both been working towards.
Their lives moved in different directions until Diane walked into the lab in the days before the research team was announced and it brings back all of the high school angst Kit thought she had buried.
The mystery and suspense in this one certainly kept me guessing and all of the threads were deftly woven into a taut storyline that showed these people were connected and tied together in ways they didn’t necessarily realise. I am pretty sure some of the players knew exactly where all the connections were but it certainly wasn’t common knowledge. I was fascinated watching it all unfold and ticking off the connections and the history that had been hidden.
Another fascinating aspect was the lab politics and the nastiness hidden beneath the surface. People who worked together long days, every day, for years and always got on pretty well; as soon as they are in direct competition for very few sought after spots the claws start to come out. Just how far will they go to get what it is they want?
Abbott has planted a couple of deft twists that kept me guessing in this psychological thriller that expertly explored the depths of the mind while giving us a little taste of the research into PMDD. I had never heard of the disorder and I have to admit that it sounds like something that could have been cooked up by a savvy defence team. On finishing the book I did a superficial google search to discover that it is a real disorder and it is attracting attention for research to begin to understand, and hopefully manage the debilitating condition. Abbott shows how it could be twisted into a great defence but it is still a very real condition that deserves recognition and research.
Give Me Your Hand is a book that I enjoyed a lot, it kept me guessing and it had some very well placed twists that ensured I couldn’t put all the pieces together. Then when I started to put together a picture of the connections you start to make assumptions and then discover that isn’t necessarily the case either.
Interesting and thought provoking I would recommend this to readers with a love of the psychological side of the suspense, and not adverse to some gore. This was my first by Abbott but it wont’ be the last.
Freda says
Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott. This is the first book I have read of Megan Abbott and it did not disappoint.
Kit Owens and Diane Fleming meet in high school and they are both smart students. Diane’s familt is well off while Kit’s family consists of her and her single mother who are not well off.
They become inseparable best friends and spend evenings studying chemistry at Kit’s house. One day Diane whispers a horrendous secret to Kit. With that revelation their friendship quickly ends, even though their bond from the secret cannot be broken.
Ten years later they meet up again. Kit at that time is working as a postdoc researcher of Dr. Lena Severin. Diana is working as a researcher at Havard and has been offered a poition at the same place Kit works.
The journey after that is incredible. This book has it all from ambition to obsession. It was hard to put down, it was well written and I highly recommend it to anyone who loves a great thriller.
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and Panmacmillan for the opportunity to review ‘Give Me Your Hand’ by Megan Abbott.
Kit and Diane go a long way back both doing chemistry at Lanister High School and keen runners.
There is rivalry between them and Kit strives to do as well as Diane in her studies. Diane is quiet, beautiful and ambitious, perfect, and excellent in anything she does.
During a cross country camp, four girls together, they exchange secrets. Kit becomes upset after telling hers and Diane’s words later were ‘my mum always says, you don’t know a self until you have a secret’. After sharing secrets their relationship becomes fractured.
Diane’s mother who has a new boyfriend sends Diane away to live with her father who she barely knows, promising that she can return later.
Over a decade later both find themseves working in a lab run by Dr Lena Severin where research is being done into specific women’s issues.
Exciting, riveting and the type of book you just can’t predict the outcomes it was a great read.
I hadn’t read any of Megan Abbott’s books previously but I’m now eager to read her previous ones.
Anne Steer says
Thankyou to Pan Macmillan Australia and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott.
Definitely can’t say too much about this story. Don’t want to give anything away to spoil it!
The book is a thriller and a mystery.
Kit and Diane meet in their teenage years. Run cross countries races together,are science partners and hang out as teenagers do. Tell their secrets to each other. One secret blew the friendship apart.
Twelve years later their lives collide again. Both were ambitious as teenagers and both are ambitious as adults.
The book is written in “Then “ and “Now” chapters.
To find out what happened between them,then and now, you need to read the book! It is a can’t put down book!
Thouroughly enjoyed it and recommend it !
Alicia Tindall says
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and publisher Pan Macmillian Australia for the opportunity to to read and review Megan Abbot’s book Give Me Your Hand.
This psychological thriller was an interesting read.
There are two main characters Kit (the narrator) and Diane.
both girls met in high school. Diane appeared to be very driven and when they become friends after a school camp, Diane encourages Kit to become more ambitious and driven in her life.
They drive each other to get top marks at school until one day Diane shares a secret with Kit. This changes their relationship and Kit withdraws from Diane.
Kit moves on with her life, graduates from high school and starts her career in a science working on an important research project. Diane is a distant thought in the back of her mind until one day Diane arrives at her work and is working on her team.
The dynamics of the team change when Diane arrives. They find out that only 2 out of the 5 will keep their position with their idol. Their competitiveness threatens to destroy the team and the project.
I really struggled with this book. Narrated in a then and now time line, the writer draws from the past and then to the future. You are left wondering what is the terrible secret that Diane told Kit which destroyed their relationship. When you find out the secret you realise how destructive people can be.
I rate this book 2 1/2 stars. The book spent a lot of time introducing characters and establishing the timeline of Kit and Diane’s friendship. Then in the last two chapters the story is suddenly wrapped up.
Would have been interesting to learn more about Diane.
notwithstanding my review I am keen to read her other book.
I rate this book 3 stars.