Book Club: Girlish

Author: Alana Wulff

ISBN: 9781863959780

RRP: $24.99

Publisher: Black Inc. Books – Nero

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Coming in to Christmas we have sourced some book club reads for different audiences, the first of which is Girlish and a wonderful gift for the teen girls in your life.

Girlish is a journal of empowerment for girls to help open their minds and make a change, to start discussion and continue to change the world – one girl at a time.

I have a teen at home and I can not wait to share this with her and hopefully inspire her to shoot for the stars. A journal that will challenge the way she sees the world and her place in it.

Alana Wulff has put together a vibrant journal filled with inspirational quotes, conversation starters and thought provoking messages that is sure to get your teen thinking that bit bigger.

Growing up is such a minefield of challenges and decisions, teens today are faced with more choices and more options than they have ever had but the fight for equality is far from over. Girlish will inspire young girls to think about the limitations they are still faced with and find ways to overcome them.

“I never cut class. I loved getting As. I liked being smart. I liked being on time. I thought being smart is cooler than anything in the world.” – Michelle Obama.

There have been inspirational and game changing women throughout history, some are more well known than others. There are quotes from a diverse selection of strong females including Maya Angelou, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Emma Watson, Eleanor Roosevelt; and the list goes on.

“Don’t be afraid to be the smartest person in the room”

Along with spaces to write and think about the women around you there are truth bombs, words to live by and reminders to love who we are; to be proud of who we are.

“TRUTH BOMB: 130 million girls across the world don’t have access to education”

Often when people talk about feminism the meaning gets confused, or misinterpreted. Feminism isn’t about being anti-men or punishing men or taking anything away from men it’s all about empowering women and striving for equality. Girlish focuses on empowering females to strive for equality, to be proud to be a girl and to remember those who came before and carry their torch forward to make being a girl a little easier for the next generation.

“The goal of feminism isn’t to take away men’s rights, but to improve the rights of women.”

This book is a great resource and I will definitely be encouraging my teen to make use of it. I really wish there was something like this when I was a teen, even if many of the quotes in the book hadn’t been said yet.

Girlish is more than teaching our teens that they can be anything they want to be regardless of their gender, it’s also about a strong self image, loving the you that’s you and being comfortable in your own skin and your own soul regardless of size or skin colour or preference and it’s about protecting the sisterhood.

The book is vibrant and engaging and will help teens discover feminism in the 21st century and celebrate themselves as they are.

Girlish is published by Black Inc. Books and is available through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Black Inc. Books 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Girlish and I can't wait to hear what they think.



