BOOK CLUB: Finding Love at Mermaid Terrace

Finding Love at Mermaid Terrace by Kate Forster is a heart-warming novel full of charm and beautiful compassion.

Tressa Buckland lives in Port Lowdy, a charming village on the Cornish coast with picturesque scenery surrounded by sea cliffs, quaint houses and locals banding together. She works part time at the local newspaper giving her time to explore her passion for art. She is independent and content sharing her life with her cat Ginger Pickles.

When George the owner of the newspaper is called to an emergency and leaves for 6 months Tressa is left to run the paper and find a replacement to help her. Dan Byrne, a popular journalist in Ireland with his own column is looking for a fresh start after being fired from his job after writing a controversial story. He answers a job advertisement and arrives in Port Lowdy with his best friend Ritchie, his golden retriever.

Tressa and Dan are great lead characters. I loved their antics, but more than that I loved the complexity of their relationship. It gets to a point where they’ve had enough and fighting becomes exhausting and you get exposed to glimpses of vulnerability and tenderness, which made me choke up a bit.

I loved seeing the journey of their hate to love relationship, Tressa is strong, self-sufficed and passionate in the best way possible whilst Dan is one of those characters you don’t love at first, but once you see the real him you yourself will fall in love. They both come with their own individual frustrations and heartache especially when it comes to family, mistakes are made and unexpected paths are taken as thoughts alter and grow. Feelings falter, fall and soar taking you along a fabulous ride.

Remi, Pamela, Marcel and Penny among others are intertwined within the storyline, you get to know their personalities and stories which are just as enjoyable as the main characters to the point you feel you are a local of Port Lowdy.

I love small-town romances and if you do as well then you don’t have to look any further. I was completely invested in this story and couldn’t put it down.

Thank you Beauty & Lace and Head of Zeus for the opportunity to read and review.

ISBN: 9781800246027

