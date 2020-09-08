BOOK CLUB: Find Your Light

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Author: Belinda Davidson

ISBN: 9781760787721

Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan Australia

Belinda kindly shares her story with us in ‘Find Your Light.’

She tells us all about her childhood and the amazing and also scary happenings that went on in her life. She explains how her psychic gift was not something that adults appreciated or accepted and so her gifts often lead her to be in trouble.

As she became older and more able to investigate things for herself she learnt how to control her gift, and so she shares in this book the things she has learnt, especially her knowledge of chakras and how we can all learn to heal our own.

Belinda runs through lists of questions that we can ask ourselves to self assess what areas need working on. There are also a few pages in the back of the book where you can write your own note



If you are interested in the spiritual and perhaps in furthering your own psychic abilities then this is certainly a book that will be of great help to you. Belinda gives a step by step rundown of a 45min Chakra cleansing which I am very interested in investing the time to do for myself.

