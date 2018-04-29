BOOK CLUB: Every Note Played

Author: Lisa Genova
ISBN: 9781925685299
RRP: $32.99
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Lisa Genova is the bestselling author of Still Alice which has been made into an award winning film. It is the only Genova title that I have read but she is certainly one cemented on my watch list.
Every Note Played is an in-depth and insightful exploration of the insidious ALS, the disease at the heart of the Ice Bucket Challenge; suffered by Lou Gehrig and Stephen Hawking. ALS is a disease that doesn’t discriminate, it could strike anyone.
Genova pens a heartbreaking tale of ALS when it strikes an accomplished concert pianist, whose first love has always been the piano. On tour and in the prime of his life Richard heads to the doctor for what he thinks is a bout of tendonitis, only to discover that it’s the early stages of ALS.
Less than a year later and things are progressing faster than he would like. Denial is no longer an option and Richard is watching his life slip further away, and take his independence with it.
Karina is Richard’s ex-wife and the mother of his child. The two have a volatile relationship and now that their daughter is away at college they don’t speak at all. Karina is a piano teacher and not finding it as fulfilling as she once did but she is still paralysed by excuses and fear, afraid to pursue the career path that once excited her.
Every Note Played explores ALS and the effect it has on Richard’s body, and on his mind, but it’s also a story of making peace. Karina and Richard are both holding onto more than their fair share of resentment and anger about their failed marriage and they don’t seem to own any of the responsibility for what went wrong.
Richard finds himself unable to live on his own and the only real option is for Karina to become his carer and have him move back into the house they once shared. Their relationship is still strained and there is a lot of resentment, living in such close quarters gives them endless opportunities to work through their issues and find forgiveness but will such strong willed people allow themselves to bend that far.
Genova pulls no punches in her stark and heartbreaking portrayal of ALS and the devastation it wreaks on bodies. She shines a light on the 24/7 nature of care required and gives a nod to some of the other high profile personalities living with ALS. This story is touching as well as devastating. The long road that wound down a lot quicker than expected and the long road to forgiveness for a passionate couple who were once so deeply in love.
All relationships were assessed and analysed as Richard became more and more trapped inside his head, being cut off from reliable communication leaves him introspective. Terminal illness can make or break a family and in this case, I think there was finally some progress made, but it was still a long time coming.
Karina and Richard are both characters who were drawn in great detail, who we got to know intimately as they wrestled with their issues. They held resentments from long before Richard’s disease brought them back under the same roof but once they are back in their marital home and Karina becomes his carer they start to grow new resentments.
My favourite character in the whole story is Bill, he is one of the home health aides caring for Richard and he is the absolute embodiment of compassion. If I ever need a personal care nurse I want someone just like Bill. We learn the motivations for his chosen career and we get to know him. He is empathetic but he is also more than just a nurse. He becomes a friend but he also treats more than just the challenges Richard faces, his care encompasses the family. He is invested and makes sure that he can remain one of the carers after Richard moves out of his area.
Every Note Played is a story of finding the courage to forgive and to really live, it’s about learning the peace that you can find for yourself when you offer forgiveness. It is raw, heartbreaking and sometimes hard to read but at the same time it is well worth the read. Genova has obviously done her homework, the story is well researched, beautifully written and emotional. I love that she is shining a light on tough topics and helping to bring these diseases into conversation, to make them talking points and hopefully bringing them extra attention can assist in the long term goals of treatments and cures.
Definitely well worth read, I would wholeheartedly recommend Every Note Played.
Comments
Carla says
This book was extraordinarily accurate in the depiction of the devastating progress of ALS and the effects on patient, carer and family /friends. Although I completed the book within 24 hours , emotionally I found it very difficult to read due to the personal experience of caring for a terminally ill mother- it brought back many memories both pleasant and unpleasant. My situation was similar to Karina, the ex wife, in that there was undigested resentment living between my mother and I. Every day closer to her death was a day of hoping for resolution. I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to read this book as it has helped to understand and acknowledge the ups and downs of my own personal story. I would have appreciated the support this book offers during my caring trials and I believe ‘Every Note Played” would be a wonderful resource for hospice libraries or for carer support groups in general.
Lynne Lund says
A deeply immersing read, both intelligent and highly compassionate.
Lisa has done a wonderful job of blending the stark physical realities of living with a degenerative physical illness with the emotions of the sufferer and their loved ones. Richard and Karina are very human, with flaws and guilt as well as being characters I wept with and over. The secondary characters in particular daughter Grace and Bill (God Bless Bill) were beautiful. If I’m ever in need of a carer, I want Bill.
Trish Drinkwater says
Absolutely glorious – how anyone can make something as devastating and distressing as ALS, the disease that claimed Stephen Hawkins, inspirational and beautiful reading, as Lisa Genova has, in “Every Note Played” is something I can’t understand but she has. I’m not going to pretend that this was easy reading. There was one stage when I wasn’t sure I’d be able to continue but I set the book aside for a few hours, took deep breaths and was able to continue, ending feeling so wrung out but inspired and thankful.
“Still Alice” is one of my all time favourite books – also by Lisa Genova and “Every Note Played” is just as brilliant. Lisa Genova has detailed this devastating disease in such detail but also explored in a very real way the characters and the way they relate to each other so that once reading is finished the beauty of the individuals and the way forgiveness triumphs is inspirational. You can feel and identify with each one, the unbelievable realisation of a gifted concert pianist losing his ability to play and eventually his ability to do anything for himself and the way the other wonderful characters respond.
It is beautifully summed up in the first few lines of the back cover – “From the best selling author of Still Alice comes a powerful and heartbreakingly moving exploration of regret, forgiveness. freedom – and what it means to be alive.” Richard’s story and the acceptance and love of the other characters will stay with me for a long time. I’m planning on sharing this book but only with those I know will return it to me. It is one of the most brilliant books I’ve read. I can’t thank Beauty and Lace and Simon and Schuster enough for the opportunity.
Olivia Hames says
Every Note Play is a raw, honest, no sugar coating account of what it is like to be diagnosed with ALS (the fatal motor neuron disease) and how it impacts those around the sufferer. I kept hoping for a happy ending or that the book was going to be less depressing, however as my hubby pointed out there is no happy ending in these sorts of situations. For life to be taken away from anyone to soon and in such a debilitating way is not fair any way you look at it.
I have studied and worked in the Disability field this isn’t something I was naive about. I have seen first hand how disabilities and illness can affect all those involve. Something that I have all fingers and toes crossed and hope no one I hold near and dear would have to endure.
The main character Richard an esteemed Pianist, dedicated his life to his work. Confident and talented however his private life was a shambles. A marriage turn sour, a daughter he hardly knows, resentment, and blame; he harboured lots of hatred. With the disease that was slowly taking his life he was left face these demons and the need to find courage and forgiveness. His estranged wife and daughter too face this with him. The book is a journey of their experience and the devastating realities.
I give this book 5 stars, while It’s still a very confronting read I appreciate that author Genova wants to create awareness to ALS/MND and find a cure to this horrid disease. Thank you to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Simon and Schuster Australia for the reading/reviewing opportunity.