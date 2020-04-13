BOOK CLUB: Euphoria Kids

Click to rate this book! [Total: 0 Average: 0]

Author: Alison Evans

ISBN: 9781760685850

Copy courtesy of the publisher

My 11-year-old son is an avid reader, and he particularly loves magic, fantasy, and unique reads. I was excited to ask him to read ‘Euphoria Kids’ which is all about a witch, a curse, and becoming invisible.

My son said the book was really intriguing – he kept wondering what was going to happen next, and he thought his age group was perfect for the book, recommending it for children aged about 9 – 13. “The book was really interesting,” he said, “and I’d definitely recommend, especially for people who love fantasy books, or books about friendship and interesting characters.

The book is receiving rave reviews, and apparently brings up themes about identity, gender, fitting in, being an outsider, chronic illness (Babs’ mum), finding your ‘tribe’ and friendship. As the son of a two mum family, my son really loved reading the story of Iris, who had two mums.

Babs, Iris’ new friend, often turns herself invisible after a run-in with a witch. And then there’s a new boy that they become friends with, who is still working out his name. Most of all, it’s just a really entertaining story, according to my son. On her brother’s recommendation, my 9-year-old daughter plans to read it soon… I think I’ll join the queue after her!

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Euphoria Kids. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or add your own review!