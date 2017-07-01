Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Gail Honeyman

ISBN: 978-0-00-817212-1

RRP: $29.99

A contemporary fiction that sounds like a story everyone can relate to, with a cover that grabbed my attention.

Anyone describing themself as Completely Fine is enough to have my empathy-senses tingling. People describe how they are doing in a multitude of ways, sometimes more honestly than others, but Fine usually means they aren’t really fine at all so Completely Fine sets all sorts of alarm bells ringing.

The burnt matchsticks house on the cover doesn’t inspire confidence in the fine-ness of our heroine. The blurb on the back of the book is a lot less detailed than the synopsis I just discovered on Goodreads because on further exploration different editions have a different synopsis.

I look forward to sinking my teeth into this one, a little bit later, even more so now that I have read the more detailed description.

Eleanor Oliphant has learned how to survive – but not how to live Eleanor Oliphant leads a simple life. She wears the same clothes to work every day, eats the same meal deal for lunch every day and buys the same two bottles of vodka to drink every weekend. Eleanor Oliphant is happy. Nothing is missing from her carefully timetabled life. Except, sometimes, everything. One simple act of kindness is about to shatter the walls Eleanor has built around herself. Now she must learn how to navigate the world that everyone else seems to take for granted – while searching for the courage to face the dark corners she’s avoided all her life. Change can be good. Change can be bad. But surely any change is better than… fine?

Eleanor is socially awkward, scarred both physically and mentally, and a creature of habit. Her life is carefully timetabled and never changing and of course there are secrets in her past that caused her to grow into this person. The story uncovers those secrets as Eleanor finds the courage to face them.

Sounds like a great read and you can check out what our readers thought in the comments below.

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine is published by HarperCollins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HarperCollins 11 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments

You May Also Like: