BOOK CLUB: Ditch the Debt and Get Rich

Ditch the Debt and Get Rich by Effie Zahos is one of the Beauty and Lace book club reads for February.

No matter how on top of our budget we feel we are, there are always things that we can do to make things better for ourselves financially. Regardless of how much money we have coming in each fortnight.

There are improvements that you can make to help set yourself up for a future where you won’t have to struggle to have food in the cupboards and your bills paid.

But, it’s hard when you have no idea where to start. That’s where Effie Zahos steps in with her book Ditch the Debt, which is all about showing you that you are in control. And, there are ways you can live a better life financially.

Effie covers everything from the small things such as which bills to pay off and ditch first – to bigger things like buying a house, and how to make sure you get the best deal on your mortgage. She talks about paying for your children’s schooling, buying a car, investing in shares, paying for holidays, and renovating. Plus, how to cope when you retire, dealing with a HECS debt and much more.

This is a book for everyone and it is crammed full of useful information that is going to help you better your financial situation. I know that I will refer back to this book time and time again as I move forward with a new plan on how I will have my mortgage paid off, and not have to struggle during my retirement.

No matter your stage of life I suggest that you make a smart investment and buy a copy of this book.

ISBN: 781925865585 / Publisher: Penguin Books