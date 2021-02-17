BOOK CLUB NON FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Ditch the Debt and Get Rich

February 14, 2021
meedee
5 Comments
Ditch the Debt and Get Rich by Effie Zahos is one of the Beauty and Lace book club reads for February.

No matter how on top of our budget we feel we are, there are always things that we can do to make things better for ourselves financially.  Regardless of how much money we have coming in each fortnight.  

There are improvements that you can make to help set yourself up for a future where you won’t have to struggle to have food in the cupboards and your bills paid.

But, it’s hard when you have no idea where to start. That’s where Effie Zahos steps in with her book Ditch the Debt, which is all about showing you that you are in control. And, there are ways you can live a better life financially.

Effie covers everything from the small things such as which bills to pay off and ditch first – to bigger things like buying a house, and how to make sure you get the best deal on your mortgage.  She talks about paying for your children’s schooling, buying a car, investing in shares, paying for holidays, and renovating. Plus, how to cope when you retire, dealing with a HECS debt and much more.

This is a book for everyone and it is crammed full of useful information that is going to help you better your financial situation.  I know that I will refer back to this book time and time again as I move forward with a new plan on how I will have my mortgage paid off, and not have to struggle during my retirement. 

No matter your stage of life I suggest that you make a smart investment and buy a copy of this book.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading  Ditch the Debt and Get Rich by Effie Zahos. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 781925865585 / Publisher: Penguin Books

5 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Ditch the Debt and Get Rich

  1. Ditch the Debt and Get Rich by Effie Zahos is a compelling read if you have even a mild interest in financial matters. It would be an invaluable resource for those just starting out on their financial journey. Also a great reference for anyone else concerned about taking greater control and gaining more understanding of their own personal financial situation.

    As my interest was piqued I managed to complete the book the same afternoon that it arrived. I will keep it handy as a reference to consult before making my next financial move.

    Would make a wonderful gift for someone starting out in the workforce. Thank you to Beauty and Lace for allowing me the opportunity to obtain such a great resource.

  2. For years I’ve followed Effie Zahos on ‘Money’ & ‘The Today Show’ & I love her practical, simple and no-nonsense aporoach.

    Effie is right in that our money attitude is a learnt behaviour but with the right guidance and strategies it can be changed.

    I like how Effie has included an Action Plan at the end of each section to keep focus on what you can do to make changes.

    I’m an ‘owl’ type (investor) and luckily so is my hubby so I think we’ll be OK financially.

    Some of the sections I flicked through as they don’t apply to me, I don’t really have any interest in share funds, I believe in reducing mortgage debt first.

    I’d recommend this book for anyone who wants some simple, easy to understand money advice and strategies to reduce debt and hopefully have a more comfortable financial future.

  3. Ditch the Debt and Get Rich by Effie is filled with practical and down to earth financial advice.
    It starts of by identifying your financial personality, I found I could ideantify with almost each one. It then builds to losing the debt to buying, investing and building a portfolio.
    Although very helpful and easy to understand I felt like some parts overlapped with other advice I had read.
    I enjoyed and took a little bit away from each section and I know I can refer back to it in greater detail if neded.

  4. Thanks Beauty and lace for selecting me to review a copy of Effie Zahos’ new book, Ditch The Debt and get rich.

    As a couple in our mid 30’s I have felt like we need some help as to where to turn next with our finances, and I generally do not understand shares and investments.

    A lot of people swear by The Barefoot investor, but I was interested in learning some more tips by someone else, to see if the tips were similar.

    There is definitely some tips that I have book marked for future reference, and like on the show, some tips that make great sense and stop and make you think about the best options for you.

    Although there was quite a bit of info in there that Isn’t any use to me personally I think this is a great book for anybody interested in saving some money or understanding shares.

  5. Thank you for the opportunity to read Ditch the debt and get rich. I found the book interesting and got some really great ideas for saving money. I was made aware of the kind of spender I am and how to manage it.
    Had lots of information that I can refer back to as needed.

