BOOK CLUB

BOOK CLUB: Dark Tides

December 15, 2020
jacky
2 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 2 Average: 3.5]

Dark Tides is the second in the Fairmile series from best-selling author Philippa Gregory.  The author is well known and respected worldwide for her historical novels which are always professionally researched.  

Dark Tides opens in 1670, in Restoration London.  A London still recovering from the Civil War, Cromwell’s rule and the great plague and fires of the 1660s.  In addition to London the novel travels to New England and Venice – all places dominated by the weather and tides.  

The story opens at the shabby warehouse on the Thames in London run by Alinor Reekie and her daughter Alys Stoney, they live a tough existence, on the edge of poverty.   

On this Midsummer Eve in 1670 they have two unexpected visitors: Sir James Avery (once Alinor’s lover) and Livia from Venice, the beautiful widow of Alinor’s son Robert. Sir James is not welcomed but Livia is invited to stay as Robert’s widow and the mother of his baby son. Alinor however does not believe her son is dead and does not trust Livia.  

Alinor’s brother Ned is making a new life in New England as a ferryman and the novel switches between London and New England. In New England Ned is struggling between friendships with the English settlers and the native Indians, he can see that war is not far away and battles with his loyalties and friendships as well as the day-to-day hardships of life in such a harsh environment.  

As the novel progresses we meet Johnnie and Sarah, Alys’ twins who are learning their trades and return to the warehouse at weekends and holidays.  Alinor takes Sarah into her confidence and sends her to Venice to find Robert.  Its here that Sarah discovers the truth of what happened to her uncle.  

I’ve read and enjoyed many of Philippa Gregory’s novels but have to admit I struggled a little to get into this one.  I had read Tidelands so knew the history of some of the characters but at the beginning, I did get a bit confused and had to remind myself of their stories and how everyone fitted in.  Once I got into the story though I enjoyed it.  I felt the novel came alive once Johnnie and Sarah entered the story and Sarah headed off to Venice.  

I did not though connect so well with Ned’s story in New England, but it was interesting to learn of the clashes between cultures, a story that was repeated all over the globe as the world was colonised. 

Not surprisingly with a title like Dark Tides waterways play a large role in this novel, whether it’s the River Thames, the canals and lagoons of Venice or the rivers and lakes in New England – they impact onto the lives and feelings of the characters.  

The novel portrays the harshness of life in the 17th century and the importance of family.  The Reekie family will always stand by each other and James Avery is desperate for a family of his own and that leads him to make some poor decisions. 

As this is the second in the Fairmile series it will be interesting to see where the series goes from here, which characters will feature in future novels and where they will be based.  Will it be London or will it be New England or even Venice? I look forward to finding out.  

Many thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Simon & Schuster for the opportunity to read Dark Tides.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Dark Tides by Philippa Gregory. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Book Club Reads for September 2017
Book Club Reads February 2019
BOOK CLUB: When I Come Home Again
Book Club Reads June 2019

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Dark Tides

  1. Set in 17th century London, New England and Venice, Dark Tides by Philippa Gregory and published by Simon & Schuster, is a fantastic read! Full of drama, social upheaval and all kinds of emotional dilemmas, I loved it!

    The author is an exceptional story teller cleverly weaving historical facts and fiction together, which really makes this novel come alive. Philippa Gregory’s passion for history(and particularly the plight of women)and her commitment to authentic detail really shines through and I felt immersed in the time period from chapter one.

    Dark Tides is the second book in The Fairmile Series. And while it can be read as a stand alone novel, the richness of the characters’ stories and the significance of the settings and historical background is considerably enhanced by reading Tidelands the first book,(which I also loved).

    Dark Tides is set 21 years after Tidelands, a passage of time that highlights both the consequences of decisions made (politically and personally)as well as the strength and determination of the main characters to remain true to themselves. This is as true of Alinor and her immediate family (Alys and Rob) as it is of her brother Ned pioneering in New England.

    Dark Tides is a richly detailed and thoroughly enjoyable read which will effortlessly transport you to another time. I highly recommend it.

    Reply

  2. This new book in the Fairmile series starts about 20 years after the previous book ‘Tidelands’. I love Phillip Gregory’s writing and I do love a good intergenerational family saga.
    This book continues the life of Alinor and her family. Alinor and Alys have moved from their beloved Tidelands and are now in London running an import export warehouse on the river. Two people turn up at the warehouse – James Avery and Livia.
    Livia claims to be Alinor’s daughter in law and relays the sad news that her husband and Alinor’s son Rob is dead and she needs help. Alinor doesn’t want to believe it is true and is very suspicious of Livia.
    James Avery wants to reignite his relationship with Alinor but she isn’t willing. James is now wealthy and he wants a family to leave his estate to.
    There are a number of chapters detailing Alinor’s bother Ned, who has a new life in New England (America) . I didn’t find these chapters and line of story as interesting as Alinor’s.
    I enjoyed the read but I didn’t think this second part to the series was as gripping as the first .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *