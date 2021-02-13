BOOK CLUB CRIME POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Crackenback

February 11, 2021
jacky
1 Comment
Crackenback by Lee Christine is the second in the crime series featuring Detective Sergeant Pierce Ryder of the Sydney Homicide Squad.  I have not read the first in the series, but you certainly don’t need to in order to enjoy this novel (although I will be adding the first in the series, Charlotte Pass, to my reading stack.) 

Ryder has been on the hunt for Gavin Hutton for many months.  Hutton is the prime suspect in a couple of very violent murders, neither of which seem to have a motive or be connected.  A couple of new leads come in which lead Ryder to the Snowy Mountains and he’s clearly hoping this will be the breakthrough he needs and not another dead end. 

In the meantime, we meet Eva Bell who manages a remote lodge at Thredbo.  Suddenly her lodge is invaded by her ex-lover, Jack Walker, who is clearly injured and desperate.  At first, Eva thinks he is there for her daughter Poppy but soon the real reason for his presence becomes clearer and is more frightening.  

The story follows Ryder as he discovers more about Hutton and his motivation and starts to work out the links between the murders. Will he be there in time to stop another one?

This is a novel which quickly draws the reader in, it’s full of dread and mystery.  We know Hutton is out there and his path will cross with the main characters at some point but where and when?  The author builds the suspense so well, at times outwardly Eva has to behave normally and interact with her neighbours but all the time she’s looking out, terrified Hutton is watching and about to strike.  

The remoteness and beauty of the Snowy Mountains and surrounding national park are well described, it’s a stunningly lovely place but clearly, an ideal environment for a fugitive to hide out in.  

The characters are well-drawn and we learn a little of the backgrounds of some of the minor characters, perhaps in future novels in this series, the reader will discover more about some of these characters including Ryder’s colleagues, Flowers (known as Daisy) and Sterling.  

I thoroughly enjoyed reading Crackenback, it’s great to read an Australian crime novel which is full of suspense with characters that are appealing and believable, obviously, the appealing part doesn’t refer to Hutton!

Many thanks to Allen and Unwin and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the chance to read this novel.  I will look out for further novels in the Detective Sergeant Ryder series. 

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Crackenback by Lee Christine.

ISBN: 978-1-76087-890-0 / Publisher: Allen and Unwin

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: Crackenback

  1. Set in the Crackenback Range Eva Bell runs the Golden wattle Lodge in the Threadbow area. She has a three year old daughter Poppy, conceived after a brief affair with Jack Walker a former commando with the Australian Signals Corp. He had booked out the lodge four years ago using the area as a training base for those undertaking risky security work. This was for former soldiers and conducted in Threadbo’s back country.
    Eva has had no contact with Jack apart from maintenance money.
    She is startled by an injured intruder who turns out to be Jack who is anxious for her and Poppy’s safety when Gavin Hutton who is wanted for murder is on the loose.
    Meanwhile Sergeant Pierce Ryder, (Eva’s sister Vanessa’s boyfriend), Detective Flowers (Daisy), and Nerida Sterling are hunting for Gavin Hutton.
    ‘Crackenback’ by Lee Christine was a great read, gripping and difficult to put down, desriptive and full of suspense. You can almost feel the chill of the snow! There is some humour and just the right amount of romance.
    Thankyou Beautyandlace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read ‘Crackenback’ I really enjoyed it.

