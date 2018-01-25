Book Club: Cake at Midnight

Rating: 4.7. From 3 votes. Please wait...

Author: Jessie L. Star

ISBN: 9781925596083

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Cake at Midnight is one of the first books I have read for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge for 2018 but of course I haven’t gotten around to signing up for the challenge yet, or doing anything for it but I will…. when I get home next week and hopefully have a computer.

Holiday reading is all well and good but getting 3 reviews behind because I don’t make the time to sit and write makes it very difficult to write the review when I do get to it. I think I need to start taking the advice of many of our readers and actually making notes as I read, or directly after, so that I remember the pertinent points I want to discuss and keep the narrative fresh. Between outings, family time and so much going on I’m struggling to remember what day it is let alone what I read weeks ago. But it is what it is and we will see how we go.

Cake at Midnight is an insightful look at friendships that are formed in childhood and are cemented through to adulthood, the way they evolve through the cycles of life and affect the other relationships that are formed.

Gio, Declan and Zoe have been friends for years, they grew up in the same area and share an understanding of a childhood different to the people they associate with as adults. Gio grew up in the same area but her family life was worlds apart from those of Declan and Zoe. They were all encouraged by Gio’s aunt to make a change and dream big, to get out of their neighbourhood and make a brighter future, and they did. Gio inherited her aunt’s apartment and that is the setting for much of the narrative.

Gio has been crushing on Declan for almost as long as she can remember and when things come to a head, very publicly, she decides that it’s time to put her girlhood crush in the past and get over Declan once and for all. Star explores unrequited love with sincerity and insight, the difficulty in ‘getting over it’ when there is a lifelong friendship at stake and the bonds that can be formed in the quietest part of the night.

In her self imposed exile from Declan she ends up spending some unorthodox time with her neighbour, a kind and thoughtful man who is much more than he seems. This strange interaction grows into something neither can explain but Theo is a man unlike any she has known before and offers her a new perspective on her long held feelings for Declan.

Cake at Midnight is a sometimes light, amusing and engaging story of friendship, family and the many different relationships within these situations. The intricacies of family relationships are explored as each of our primary characters come from wildly different backgrounds and it affects their interactions.

Cake at Midnight is a multi-layered story with great characters and some interesting family issues, exploring addiction and the long reaching affects it has on the whole family, and in some cases also the friends of the family.

This is a book that should appeal to a range of readers, not just romance lovers; it’s a character driven story with an unapologetic love of food. It may pay to pick this up with a handy stock of yummy snacks.

Jessie L. Star can be found on her Website and Facebook.

Cake at Midnight is published by Simon & Schuster and is available through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster a selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Cake at Midnight so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

