BOOK CLUB: Burning Fields

Author: Alli Sinclair
ISBN: 9781489256591
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: May 21st 2018
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Burning Fields is a bit of a change of direction for Australian author Alli Sinclair in that it is set right here in Australia, in the time following World War II.
Sinclair has taken a time of great upheaval for women and explored what this period meant, the war was over and many men were returning home; needing to adjust to life away from the war and often take back their pre-war jobs. Women who had stepped up during the war effort and worked were now expected to return to their traditional roles. Not all women were happy to step back into their previous roles.
Rosie Stanton has been in Brisbane but an unexpected crumbling of the life she had built sees her return to the family farm in the small town of Piri River. She wants to help run the farm but some old-fashioned attitudes are difficult to shift now that the war is over.
Burning Fields is a story that explores many of the issues faced in the post-war days from farming succession, love, loss, discrimination, the suspicion of those different to us, addiction, loyalty and family.
Rosie returns to the family farm to find her father struggling with the books, but unwilling to allow her to take over, her mother suffering the loss of her sons to the war and everything else the same as it has always been. A setting as familiar and welcome as you could hope for, though now that she is grown her father is less likely to let her roam the way she did when she was much younger. Around the workmen is no place for a young lady, and Rosie is determined to make him see that she is capable.
The Stanton cane farm is a multicultural place but Mr Stanton holds little regard for Italians, and Rosie can not understand why. It’s a blanket attitude towards the entire race but he is especially wary of the Conti family next door, Italians who have bought the farm in recent years.
Tomas is the newest Conti to the farm, running from his wartime memories to the new home his family have made in Australia. Tomas loves his new country but he still struggles to adapt and settle because the people aren’t always so willing to accept strangers.
A friendship grows between Tomas and Rosie, which of course isn’t something that is ideal. There are already tensions brewing between the families and this friendship could certainly ignite the issue.
Rosie finds herself managing the farm after her father falls ill and is left with little choice, but that lack of choice certainly shows when another option arises. Rosie’s dedication to the job, and her family, is unquestionable. She gives her all to looking after both her struggling parents, and managing the farm; all without going near the workmen; and never quite understanding what makes her parents tick.
There are a lot of secrets being kept and when they come out it will be anyone’s guess where the chips will fall.
We get to know Tomas through his recollections of the past and the part he played in the war but it’s a story that unfolds very slowly throughout the whole narrative. Slowly we discover what he did, why he’s troubled and why Rosie is being warned off getting close to him by those who love him the most.
Rosie is holding in a lot of emotion, things that she’s been carrying for years and when finally she begins to open up about her feelings it all comes pouring out. It opens a path of healing for her and a way forward for the relationships in her family.
The good thing about small communities is that often it doesn’t matter if you don’t see eye to eye when tragedy strikes, the community will come together to do what has to be done in a crisis. It’s unfortunate that sometimes it takes a crisis for people to put aside their prejudices and see people as individuals rather than grouping together entire races. I guess in the long run as long as it is all set aside that’s the main thing.
Alli Sinclair has done it again, she has written a story that brings together two very different people, two very different places and two times that may only span 5 years but when it comes to times of war 5 years can be a lifetime.
Burning Fields is a story that I really enjoyed, I liked the slow unfolding of the mysteries and I was firmly on the side of Rosie, cheering her on to get the position she so desperately wanted, and was perfect for.
It was interesting to explore a post-war community that was on one hand quite multicultural but at the same time prejudiced.
Burning Fields brings together very different worlds for healing, moving forward and new growth in the post-war canefields of northern Queensland. A story with a strong-willed and passionate heroine I couldn’t help but love.
Burning Fields is Book #26 for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge 2018.
Alli Sinclair can be contacted on Alli Sinclair.com and Facebook.
Burning Fields is published by Harlequin Mira and available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harlequin Mira 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Burning Fields so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Carol Johnson says
Burning Fields by Alli Sinclair is set in 1948 when the world is struggling
to come to terms with the devastation of World War 11.
Rosie Stanton decides to leave Brisbane and return to her family home
in a sugar-cane growing town in Queensland.
Travelling on the bus to Piri river she meets Tomas Consti who is coming to join his family at the farm next door to Rosie’s family.
They hit it off right from the start and form a close friendship and as the relationship deepens they encounter some complications along the way.
Rosie finds it difficult to return to her family farm after working for the Australian Women’s Army Service. She has lost her brothers to the war and does not understand why her father has such animosity toward Italians including the next door neighbours.
When her father becomes ill she challenges tradition by endeavouring to manage the farm.
Tomas has left Italy and many things that haunt him from the war to join his family in Australia and finds Rosie’s easy-going nature helps him forgot some of the terrible things that have happened to him.
Rosie is a very clever and capable woman who shines in determination and patience In an era when women have taken on roles in time of war but now are expected to just go back to their domestic duties.
Rosie also uncovers a long-buried secret about her family’s past and of the past of Tomas which jeopardise their relationship.
This is not just a love story but explores many of the issues involved at that time and are still issues today such as racial prejudice ,sexism grief, loss, social and cultural changes and more.
This book is so well written by Alli Sinclair with compelling characters and powerful messages.
It had me totally engrossed.
Everyone must read this novel!!
Katrina says
I read Burning Fields enthusiastically once I knew that it involved Italy. I received this book the day after I returned from Italy and so could really relate to both sides of events..
I thought that Rosie was a strong woman to not only return to her home farm and be treated as a second class citizen but to not be overly affected by the events that happened to her prior. Her best friend is a hoot and Id like to meet her!
Tomas was a bit of a dark horse but came thru like the Italian stallion we all think they are. I thoroughly enjoyed his time fighting in the war and realised that this novel was the first time that a character fought the war in his own way rather than all blood guts and glory.
Interestingly was Rosies father, the typical aussie bloke who is so stubborn he cant see a gift horse in the mouth. Very prejudice and stubborn but a soft spot for his daughter. I waited patiently to see where it would all end up with her mother even tho much to do with her wasn’t resolved.
I must say tho that I didn’t anticipate all the twists, lovely touch to add to it all and a great read overall
mandy50 says
Conflicts of war certainly had an impact on everyone that went through World War 2.
The story of Burning Fields introduces us to Rosie Stanton who had been working for the Women’s Army Service and after the war finishes she has a career change and works in Brisbane where there are problems with an off sider.
Rosie decides to head back home to her small town of Piri River and help her parents, especially her dad run the sugar cane business which is big in North Queensland.
Unfortunately, as with wars, there are always deaths of loved ones. Rosie’s mother finds it hard to live without her sons
On the journey home, she meets an Italian stallion called Tomas Conti also returning home after the war and who will live very close to Rosie and her family. They become quite good friends. Rosie’s dad is not a fan of the Italians. We see alot of prejudice in this storyline. Back then Australians just didn’t accept strangers to their towns.
There were alot of twists and turns in reading this book and definitely a page turner.
I know from hearing stories from my parents who lived through the war that when the war finished, women who had worked in the army helping in any way, were now destined to be house bound.
Rosie who is great at numbers and solving problems just wants to help her dad’s ailing books. Her dad just sees her as helping her mother and even tries to send her back to Brisbane. Thankfully, Rosie’s character is strong willed and doesn’t back down at anything. She is actually loved by her dad’s workers in the cane fields.
The storyline of Tomas is really interesting as we have chapters that go back to his past in the war of 1943 and it is here where we learn more about his story and dealings.
There is a definite attraction between Rosie and Tomas as you read along but there are always those secrets.
Tragedies do happen but sometimes they can turn people around too.
I absolutely loved this book from start to finish and definitely very hard to put down. A beautiful book that should be read by all readers. Well worth it.
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harlequin for the chance of reading this novel. I have not read any of Alli’s books but thoroughly enjoyed this one. Alli also helped me understand a bit more re the Italians after the war ended. Although I was only young, I do remember an Italian at school and how she was very quiet but she actually became my best friend.