BOOK CLUB: An Almost Perfect Holiday

By Lucy Diamomd

ISBN: 9781529026979

Copy Courtesy of Pan Macmillan Australia

A lovely light read, perfect for the summer holidays. With believable characters, I was drawn into the lives of 3 families sharing a group of holiday cottages in Cornwall.

Em has planned the perfect break with her children and new partner George. But her plans didn’t include George’s difficult daughter coming along. Now she is wondering if she has bitten off more than she can chew?

Maggie and her daughter Amelia have been struggling to find their old comfortable relationship, and the sudden unexpected reappearance of her ex and Amelia’s father throws Maggie’s life into turmoil.

Olivia has secrets in her past and now is the time to find the courage to confront her ghosts and move forward into the future. The teenagers are running wild, and owners of the holiday cottages, Lorna and Roy are in for their share of surprises too.

Lucy Diamond has presented another winner with her engaging, warm and humorous style. There is a bit of a mystery thrown into the mix just to keep us guessing.



