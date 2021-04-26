BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Amber

April 25, 2021
annesteer
2 Comments
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Head of Zeus for the opportunity to read the amazing book, Amber by Heather Burnside.

At the beginning of the book, Heather Burnside explains that this has been the most difficult of her novels to write, because of the sensitive subject matter of sexual abuse. She feels it is a story that needs to be told. Sexual abuse takes place every day, often swept under the carpet.

The Present: We meet Amber. She is a prostitute and a drug addict. She is at work. As she puts on the costume requested by her client, a school uniform, and her hair in two pigtails, memories surface. Distressing memories from her childhood.

The Past: Amber used to be Amy. Amy lived with her parents Loretta and Greg, and younger brother Nathan. They lived in a big house in an affluent suburb, they had lots of friends. Her dad died suddenly, changing everything. Loretta, a stay-at-home mum, discovers that she has no employable skills to be able to get a job.

It didn’t take long for the debts to accumulate, forcing her to move the family to a rented house on a housing estate. Soon her friends from the old neighbourhood stopped contact and with Loretta’s posh clothes and accent, the school mums in the new neighbourhood ignored her. To cope with the loneliness, one glass of wine a night soon became two glasses, one bottle of wine a night soon became two bottles.

As the debts accumulate again, she remembers words from a previous friend “You’ll meet a nice man one day and marry and get out of this place”. Loretta makes it her mission to begin dating again.

Amy realises that when her mother has a boyfriend, who she is to call Uncle, there is always food in the house, there are gifts and her mother is happy. Over time there are a lot of Uncles. One day Loretta is made an offer that she feels is too good to refuse, as it would solve all her financial problems.

The Present: We journey with Amber as she works in her profession and gets to know her co-workers. The highs and lows of their lives, with a surprising twist towards the end of the book.

Although Heather says it was a difficult book to write, it is not a difficult book to read. Amber is a character you engage with and feel her pain and suffering. The story is told in a sensitive way, swapping between her past to her present.

This book is well worth the read. It is not just Amber’s story, but Loretta and Nathans too, as they face their individual challenges.

It is a thought-provoking book, reminding us that should someone disclose that they have been abused, that they are believed and supported to get the help they need. A wake-up call for us all.

A brilliant read.  5 stars.

Amber  is the 4th book in the series “Working Girl” books. I will certainly be reading these other three!

ISBN: 9781838939618

A selection of Beauty and Lace club members are reading Amber by Heather Burnside. You can read their reviews below, or add your own!

  1. Thank-you Beauty & Lace for giving me the chance to read & review ‘Amber’ by Heather Burnside.
    This was a really difficult book to read, initially I felt a lot of sympathy for Loretta and her children, life doesn’t always work out the way we want it to. However, as a mother myself I just can’t accept the decisions Loretta makes in her effort to remain in a financial state, even if the decisions were often fuelled by her need to get another drink to blot out her misery.
    I felt terrible for Amy, wishing that some grown-up would come in and save her from what was clearly going to happen, Amy just wants to be the good girl in helping out her mum but really is too young to realize that what is being asked of her is so wrong. One uncle after another Amy is changed into Amber working for her family and also making enough money to erase the pain with drugs and alcohol.
    Along the way she meets others in her situation such as Crystal who is able to get of the game and protect her own daughter, unlike Amber’s own. In the end I had no sympathy for what happened to Angie, even though Amber went spiralling further out of control afterwards. Fate finally gives Amber a helping hand, Amber may be able to lead a better life – I so wish that she was able to overcome all odds and have a happy future and not repeat the mistakes of her own mother.
    This was a really difficult book to read, as a mother I was horrified at what another mother would accept happening to her child, the men involved were just as responsible. The book was well written but left me feeling very sad for all the lost children out there like Amy. Thank-you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ for the opportunity to read ‘Amber’ by Heather Burnside.

  2. Amber by Heather Burnside was a very confronting read. Burnside acknowledges the upsetting nature of the story in a letter at the beginning of the novel, preparing the reader for the tale ahead.
    Amber tells the story of Amy, a young girl who moves across town with her mother and baby brother after her father unexpectedly passed. The life the family were used to is no more and Amy too soon is forced into a life she doesn’t want or deserve in order to keep her family housed and fed. The novel jumps back and forward between present day and the past showing how Amy became Amber and forced into a way of life she felt unable to get out of. Amy’s mother Loretta is to blame for the autrocities Amy faces and is easily portrayed as a weak, pathetic and unfit mother. There is however also a level of sympathy for the situation she found herself in and how her life slipped away.  The novel tells horrific tales of what a young daughter is willing to do to help her family and how a mother can go from a comfortable life and happy wife to an unrecognisable burden.

    This was certainly not an easy topic to read about nor story for Burnside to right though well written and a quick read.
    Thank you to Beaty and Lace and Head of Zues for the opportunity to read and review this ebook.

