BOOK CLUB: Alphaprints Sea Life

Author: Roger Priddy

ISBN: 978-1-78341-713-1

RRP: $9.99

Publication Date: 31 July 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan – Priddy Books

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Board books are such fun and we all know that reading with our little ones is a hugely important part of their development. It is recommended that you read every day with your little ones and that is made much easier with a selection of eye catching and engaging age appropriate books.

My children love to pick great big books to read, and then don’t have the attention span to sit and listen so board books like the very clever and colourful alphaprints range are perfect. They are simple enough that the toddler just loves to sit and look at the pictures while running his hands over the textured sections. The four year old is also enthralled because he know some of the sea animals and can see that they are made up of everyday items that he’s seen around the house.

Sea Life is 20 pages of short rhymes accompanying vibrant sea creatures in a book that isn’t too busy for developing little brains. There is a lot of white space on the pages to allow the eye to be captured by the sea creature. The illustrations are put together with textured fingerprints to make up the body of the creature and embellished with everyday items to make the rest of the animal.

My Master 4 and I had great fun naming the parts of the creatures that are found around the house. Feather legs, Peg pincers, shifter claws, cocktail umbrellas, shells, shuttlecocks, tools, leaves and food. We had such a lot of fun and with short rhymes it will not take long for little ones to learn the books and be able to ‘read’ them to you.

The sea creatures in Sea Life are common and they will be recognisable to your child reasonably readily with rhymes simple enough to repeat.

I would love to say that my children are gentle and treat books with the utmost respect but they are young children and they just don’t. They get tossed around, left on the floor and even, if I’m not quick enough, chewed on. I have complete faith that Sea Life has the strength and durability to withstand years of toddler loving with it’s durable cardboard pages and thick hardwearing cardboard cover.

It’s safe to say that Sea Life is going to be a much loved favourite in our household, every time I go to pick it up it’s been left in a different spot. Annoying though it is, it still means that someone is picking it up and giving it some loving every time I put it down.

Alphaprints Sea Life is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Sea Life with their little ones and I look forward to hearing what they think in the comments section below.