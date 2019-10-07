BOOK CLUB: AKIN

By Emma Donoghue
ISBN: 9781529019971
Akin is the twelfth novel from Emma Donoghue, whom most readers will remember from her breakout novel Room, about a mother and child, held captive for eight years
Noah, a recently retired chemistry professor, is on the cusp of a birthday trip to his childhood home of Nice, France, when he receives a call asking him to take temporary charge of his great-nephew Michael, who is eleven. Childless by choice and with seemingly no clue how to take care of a small boy, let alone communicate and connect with one, Noah is reluctant to get involved. However Noah soon realises he is the boy’s only hope of avoiding foster care, and so arranges for Michael to travel to Nice with him.
The trip unearths some new questions for Noah, his parents’ role in the Nazi occupation of France and the history of his extended family. With help from Michael, Noah learns more about his famous maternal grandfather, and unearths some secrets about his mother – is she the person he remembers her to be? Noah and Michael soon realise that despite their differences in age, education, wealth and upbringing, Michael’s motto Family Over Everything applies even to them.
Ever the teacher, Noah can’t help but give Michael (and so the reader) lots of little science and history lessons throughout the book, which I quite enjoyed. It helped give depth to both the city and the characters, Noah stumbling along desperately trying to find some common ground with Michael, and Michael seemingly ignorant and disinterested, but actually desperate for acceptance and love. Both characters feel innately real, the mannerisms and speech of both are just as you would imagine an upper-class octogenarian and a lower class adolescent to be.
This book didn’t have the tension and drama of Room but I enjoyed the witty dialogue and the blossoming friendship between the two characters. It’s been said that no two Emma Donoghue books are the same, and I look forward to exploring more of her writing.
Lynmb says
Akin by Emma Donoghue, published by Pan MacMillan, is a nostalgic, and reflective story, that re examines the idea of family and relationships, whilst also revealing an important part of French wartime history.
The narrator and protagonist, Noah Selvaggio is a lonely Manhattan widower and retired chemistry professor, who plans to celebrate his 80th birthday by returning to his birthplace of Nice, in France. A place he left as a young 4 year old child when fleeing the Nazis.
The trip is a chance for Noah to reconnect with his past and to try and uncover gaps in his family history. Gaps he is hoping to fill by finding out the origins of a few treasured 1940’s family photographs, found among his late mothers possessions.
However just days before Noah is set to leave, he receives a call from Children’s Services. A desperate social worker reveals that he has a great nephew, whose father is dead of an apparent drug overdose and whose mother is in prison. Noah reluctantly agrees to temporarily care for 11 year old Michael until other arrangements can be made.
And so it is that this very odd couple – an aging academic from posh Manhattan and a street wise, young adolescent from knock about Brooklyn, travel to France together.
Set against a haunting background of Nazi violence and hidden wartime identities, the relationship between Noah and Michael is central to the book. It provides an interesting commentary on age and social background differences. Michael seems to be a typical young teen his face always buried in his phone, obsessed with computer games, selfies and his Air Jordan sneakers. Noah on the other hand lives in his memories and is very aware of his declining physical ability. Still, on a number of occasions you feel the young 11 year old, who has never before been outside Brooklyn, let alone on a plane, is more worldly and aware than his well educated and affluent great uncle.
In the end both Michael and Noah are pushed out of their comfort zones and learn new ways, finding a degree of comfort in each other. Together they not only uncover family secrets from the past but discover a real bond.
An interesting read from a talented author.
annaw says
Wendy Holland says
This is one of the best books I have read for a while. The characters of Noah the 79yr old Great Uncle and Michael the 11yr old from Brooklyn are poles apart in knowledge and experience but they come to appreciate each other in the end.
The author draws you along in the storyline with no repetition and uses intriguing language comparisons from the disparate ages of the characters along with sage advice from Noahs’ dead wife.
The pair are thrown together by circumstance and a social worker and go on the trip of a lifetime to Nice where they uncover the truth of Noah’s mothers involvement in the resistance during WW2.
They at first believe the worst of her but find out that she was a hero who took no credit for her involvement. This then draws parallels to the demise of Michaels’ father.
It leaves the reader imagining a happy ending for both Noah and Michael in the coming years.
annaw says
Fay B says
I enjoyed Akin by Emma Donahue. It is the story of Noah Selvaggio who is preparing to return to Nice in France for his 80th birthday. He has not been back since childhood.
Noah receives a phone call from a social worker regarding his deceased
nephew’s son, 11 year old Michael, who needs somewhere to live as his mother is in jail.
The story evolves around Noah taking Michael to France, under sufferance, and the gradual relationship between them growing. It also covers a mystery concerning Noah’s mother during the war
The story is well written and I plan to look for other books by Emma Donahue.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read this book
