BOOK CLUB: A Room at the Manor

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Julie Shackman

ISBN: 978-1-76063-286-1

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: July 2018

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

A Room at the Manor is a new release by Julie Shackman set in Scotland that sounds heartwarming and intriguing. The cover is absolutely stunning and it’s one I look forward to reading. The month is beginning to run away from me so I thought it best to give our members somewhere to leave their reviews while this one still calls from my TBR.

Lara McDonald returns to her quiet hometown of Fairview when her love affair cools, she is heartbroken but determined to make a new start. A new start following her dream of baking instead of in another PR position. She takes the first position that comes up and finds herself working for a local woman with quite a reputation in her tea room, True Brew.

An unlikely friendship is forged with an elderly customer, Hugo Carmichael. The Carmichaels have lived at the beautiful Glenlovatt Manor for almost 300 years and it is still home to Hugo, his son and grandson even though it is in need of renovation.

Hugo recognises something in Lara and changes his will to include her; leaving Lara stunned and others less than thrilled with his faith in Lara.

A story of love, family, hope and trust, A Room at the Manor will delight every reader keen to find their place in the world.

This is one that certainly sounds interesting and I look forward to hearing what our members have to say.

Thanks to Allen & Unwin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading A Room at the Manor so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.