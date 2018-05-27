BOOK CLUB: A Perfect Marriage

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Alison Booth

ISBN: 978-1-910453-49-0

RRP: $26.95

Publisher: RedDoor Publishing Ltd

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

A Perfect Marriage has an interesting premise that leaves me formulating strange and unexpected twists just from reading the synopsis. This is another one that really grabbed my interest and I look forward to reading just as soon as I can get my admin up to date and bury myself in my book pile.

A Perfect Marriage is a contemporary look at love, friendship, single parenthood and quite topically domestic violence. In a move that is quite unlike me, I have skimmed a couple of Goodreads reviews and the domestic violence seems to be quite graphic so I think that’s a warning I’m glad to be going in with.

Sally Lachlan has a haunting secret that she’s been hiding for over a decade. She survived a terrifying violent relationship and swore to protect her now teenaged daughter from the truth. Charlie is now at an age where she wants to know more about her father and Sally is the only one who can share that with her.

A chance meeting with charismatic geneticist Anthony Blake sees Sally start thinking about love and finding happiness, but first, she needs to make peace with her past.

Told across dual timelines in the present and the past Booth addresses some super topical issues with the alarming rate of domestic violence deaths in the country at the moment.

An interesting read I’m sure, and one I can’t wait to get stuck into. In the meantime, I will look forward to hearing what our members thought of the book.

Alison can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and her Website.

A Perfect Marriage is published by RedDoor Publishing and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to RedDoor Publishing 9 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading A Perfect Marriage so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

You May Also Like: