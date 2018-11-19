BOOK CLUB: A Diamond in the Dust

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Frauke Bolten-Boshammer with Sue Smethurst

ISBN: 978-19-2568-508-4

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: November 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

A Diamond in the Dust is a true story, the story of how one woman carved a diamond empire out of outback dust.

Fruake and Friedrich Bolton left all they knew behind in Germany to start a new life in Kununurra. The dusty outback town was no place for a woman in 1981 but Frauke was a woman determined to help her husband build their new life together.

Three years later Frauke was left to raise their family alone.

Kimberley Fine Diamonds in Kununurra is now home to one of the world’s largest collections of Argyle pink diamonds, twenty-six years after she sold the first necklace off the back porch. The client list boasts some top level celebrities, including Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.

Frauke is credited with pioneering an industry but also for putting the tiny town on the map.

A Diamond in the Dust is a true tale of hardship and heartache, love and loss; but it’s also the inspiring story of a young wife and mother from Germany who overcame tragedy to build an international diamond empire in an extremely unforgiving terrain.

A Diamond in the Dust is published by Simon & Schuster and available now from Angus & Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading A Diamond in the Dust so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.