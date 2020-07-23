BOOK CLUB: ​Bottlebrush Creek

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

July 14, 2020
Author: Maya Linnell
ISBN: 978-1-76052-981-9
Copy courtesy of ​Allen & Unwin

Maya Linnell is the bestselling author of Wildflower Ridge, her debut novel that was released last year and I was lucky enough to read and review it for Beauty and Lace. While Wildflower Ridge followed the story of Penny and Tim we were introduced to the McIntyre sisters – Penny, Lara, Diana and Angie who grew up on the family farm based in the Grampians region of Victoria.


Bottlebrush Creek centres on Angie McIntyre and her partner Rob Jones and their adorable two year old Claudia. These books can be read as stand alone novels but the sisters all feature in the book in some way.
Angie and Rob have had a very whirlwind relationship, falling pregnant and having Claudia early in their relationship and are caught up in the day to day pace of life.

Angie manages her beauty salon and Rob works as a fly in and fly out worker. They are outgrowing their rental and Angie dreams of the day they will have their own place. When Rob faces retrenchment, he comes home all excited to show Angie yet another fixer-upper and he swears that this time the drive would be worth it.

With 200km to drive they chat about what needs to be done and Angie does like what she’s in the photos but knows there would be lots of hard yakka. The cottage weaves its spell on Angie and she can see it as their family home. Angie is startled to hear a voice and Rob’s mum is heading across the paddock, she then realises it is beside Rob’s dairy farm. Mmmmm would you want to live that close to your In-Laws, what would you do?

Maya has once again written a beautiful rural tale that I find to have very realistic characters with challenges that many may have. Renovating or building a home is very challenging to a relationship, trust me I know and Maya also has experience building a family home and that comes through in the book. Within the story we also read of Angie’s challenges with her
self -image and Rob’s past issues with his dad and brother all while having the McIntyre sisters drop in from time to time.

I find Maya’s books easy to read and it was like coming home and leaving me eager for the next instalment of the McIntrye sisters.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading​ Bottlebrush Creek​ by ​Maya Linnell. You can read their feedback below, or add your own review!

8 thoughts on "BOOK CLUB: ​Bottlebrush Creek

  1. After reading Wildflower Ridge, I was excited to be gifted a copy of Bottlebrush Creek by Beauty & Lace and Allen & Unwin.

    I quite enjoyed Bottlebrush Creek. The story line flowed well & kept me interested throughout however I found the writing style at times to be very basic & simplistic. There were scenes that I felt could have used more colour or description, it just seemed at times to be lacking a little something.

    Overall though, the story line was easy to ready & enjoyable

  2. An enjoyable read which delves into feelings and emotions that are part of motherhood and being part of a family.

    Easy to read and relate to.

  3. Bottlenose Creek I well written book about a couple and child. A renovation that is testing their relationship and learning about the people who live around the town.

  4. A heartwarming and engaging novel with realistic characters Bottlebrush Creek by Maya Linnell
    does not disappoint.

    This is the story of Angie Mcintyre who runs a busy beauty salon while looking after her two year old
    daughter Claudia. Life is hectic and she feels her relationship with boyfriend Rob Jones, father to
    Claudia, is suffering. So when Rob faces retrenchment from his fly in fly out job they decide it is time
    for a new lifestyle.

    Rob takes her to see a rather run down but amazing cottage not far from the beach and a sizable
    town. The price is good and even though it will need renovating she falls in love with it and the
    prospect of working on it together.

    The only catch is that it is right next door to Rob’s parents dairy property but decide that they will
    go ahead with the purchase.

    Angie and Rob’s mum Rosa have already had issues in their relationship and it is not long before
    she discovers there is more that she didn’t know about the Jones family.

    The strain of renovating and family issues start to build up and cause tensions between Angie and
    Rob. Will this make or break them?

    I found I could really relate to these characters. There feelings, emotions and conflicts and the
    strength and tenacity to realize what are the most important things in life.

    A splendid novel! Extremely recommend.

    Thanks to Allen & Unwin and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this book.

  5. My favourite book now, I absolutely loved it!
    Such a hearty read full of emotions, pent up frustration and dramas of everyday life with some words that made me giggle like, jimjams for PJs which I used to say to my kids when they were small.
    Very relatable read which took me on a journey of friendship, loyalty, forgiveness and how little things in life we let overshadow our real happiness.
    I actually teared up in the handshake part towards the end so this book really had my interest from start to finish and left me not wanting it to end.
    I hope Maya writes another book to continue on from this beauty.
    Thankyou very much for for this awesome read, my new favourite book.

  6. House renovations right next door to the in laws – what could possibly go wrong?!
    Angie and her husband Rob decide they need a change of pace from their busy FIFO and beauty salon jobs – a move to the country is just what they need. When they find what appears to be Angie’s dream cottage – there’s one thing which makes her hesitant – the property backs onto Rob’s parent’s dairy farm.
    The cottage is completely unliveable, so the couple camp with their two-year-old in a caravan parked in the shed. Before long they are working long hours renovating the house, looking after their two-year-old and their friend’s children as well as the hoard of animals they have adopted.
    Tensions rise and past grievances with Rob’s family causes strain between the couple. Will their relationship survive the madness of renovating in close proximity to Rob’s family?
    If you enjoy rural living, romance and renovation you’ll love this one by Maya Linnell – a nice easy relaxing read. Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read and review this book.

  7. Bottlebrush Creek by Maya Linnell is the story of Angie and Rob, parents of a two year old. Angie manages a beauty salon , as well as being involved on most committees in the community. Rob is a fly in fly out worker, so the bulk of the parenting is done by Angie.

    A run down property comes onto the market and they see it as a great opportunity to rebalance their lives, by moving to a new community, working together and cutting down outside commitments, creating a great family life.

    It turns out the property is right next door to Robs parents. Tensions develop with the involvement of Robs family, Angie finds herself being roped into more committees, and it looks like disaster on the horizon.

    The book was well written, all the characters are believable, and it presents a snapshot of family life including an extended family.

    An enjoyable read. Thanks Beauty and Lace, and Allen and Unwin

  8. Bottlebrush Creek is a delightful story to read. I do enjoy rural romances and this ticked all the boxes: rural setting, family dramas, a major incident at the height of the story and a happy ever after. It was very interesting to read about the family dynamics and the relationship between Angie and her mother-in-law, how they found a balance when living next door to each other but trying not to meddle in each others business too much. A tricky situation for any mother / daughter in law relationship.

    Thank you to Beauty & Lace, and Allen Unwin for an enjoyable read.

