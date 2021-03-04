Author Interview: Alissa Callen

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

This month one of our top book club reads is Snowy Mountains Daughter by bestselling author, Alissa Callen.

To celebrate the launch of her book, Alissa took some time out to chat with Beauty and Lace. Read on to learn more about her:

When did you know you wanted to become a writer?

Reading was my favourite thing to do as a child, and as an adult this segued into wanting to write.

I’d always dabbled but didn’t seriously put fingers to the keyboard until I was at home with four young children. I also always wanted to write feelgood stories as real life doesn’t always deliver happily-ever-afters.

Can you remember the first book you ever read?

The Dr Seuss book Robert the Rose Horse would be one of my earliest memories along with Go Dog Go (I’m showing my age).

What is your favourite part of publishing a book?

Typing “The End”. I am half-plotter and half-panster so I paint in broad strokes and then fill in the finer details as I go. With every book, there is always the worry that when I try to pull everything together the story won’t work.

Thanks to a busy non-writing life I’m also usually cutting it pretty close to my deadline so it’s always a relief when I get to those two words.

Tell us about life in a bush community…

I love living in a rural area. From our neighbour racing up our driveway to tell us our front paddock was on fire, to another neighbour coming over in his tractor to pull out our tractor and two utes that the teenage (and not-so teenage) males in my family had bogged, to an anonymous lady who left a note on my car at the grocery store to say my back tyre was flat, I really appreciate living in a close-knit community.

How do you juggle parenthood and writing?

Not very well. I call myself a feast or famine writer – I either write a lot or very little depending on what is going on with my real life (and who has broken what bone) and there are times when I wish I had more of a balance.

What comes first, the character or the plot?

It varies from book to book. In my latest series, it was the small mountain book town of Bundilla that appeared first and then the free-spirited kelpie called Bundy.

What book are you currently reading?

As of this afternoon (when I press send on the latest book to my publisher), I will be dusting off all my Julia Quinn books.

What is one fun fact we wouldn’t know about you?

My great-grandmother came up with the name Rexona.

Do you use any social media platforms that our members can follow you on?

I can be found on Facebook and followed on BookBub and Amazon. I love hearing from readers.

What is next for Alissa Callen?

The book that I am sending off today is #2 in my Snowy Mountains series and it is Rowan’s story. Snowy Mountains Cattleman will be out February 2022 and then Taite and Brenna’s books will follow.

Thanks so much Beauty and Lace for having me!