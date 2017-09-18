Ask An Author: Tania Blanchard (September 18-22)

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Tania Blanchard is the debut Sydney author of The Girl from Munich, which is one of our September book clubs.



We have Tania in to be questioned this week for our Ask An Author segment and I look forward to seeing what our readers want to know.

About Tania Blanchard, in her own words



I have always had a love of story for as long as I can remember. Before I could even read, I remember listening to stories told by family members. My mother and German grandmother used to read fairy tales to me until I could read them on my own. They still hold a special place in my heart and what I love especially about them is where these stories have come from. Many draw inspiration from ancient European tales and I find it fascinating that often these stories drew on Germanic culture and life. I could identify with them somehow.

I suppose it was no wonder that eventually my fascination of not only my grandmother’s stories but also of the German culture would set me on the road to writing The Girl from Munich. Although I went on to have a career as a physiotherapist, I always vowed that one day I would write. Only when I found myself at home with small children, did I begin writing seriously again and I realised that I didn’t want to wait for ‘one day’. After writing stories for my children, fairy tales like the ones I loved as a child myself and then the death of my beloved grandmother, I decided that it was time to write a book inspired by the stories she had told me. I love history and once I started writing historical fiction, I realised that this was where I belonged. I’m currently writing the sequel.

The Girl From Munich Synopsis

Germany, 1943. The choices she makes will change her life forever. Growing up in Hitler’s Germany, Charlotte von Klein has big dreams for the future. Her mind is full of plans for a sumptuous wedding to her childhood sweetheart Heinrich while working for the Luftwaffe, proudly giving her all for the Fatherland. But in 1943, the tide of the war is turning against Germany, and Lotte’s life of privilege and comfort begins to collapsing around her. As Hitler’s Reich abandons Germany and the country falls to the Allied forces, Lotte is forced to flee from the unfolding chaos to the country with the darkly attractive Erich Drescher, her Luftwaffe superior. Amid the danger, pain and heartbreak of a country turning on itself, Lotte must forge a new life for herself. But as the country struggles to find its future, shadows of the past come rushing back and Lotte finds herself questioning everything she has fought for – love, duty and freedom. A sweeping tale of love and loss in wartime Germany, inspired by a true story.

For the next week we have Tania Blanchard on call to answer your questions, so if there’s anything you want to know about her career or her book please write your question in the comments section below and she will get back to you. Please do remember our authors are busy people too so you won’t necessarily get an immediate answer but all questions asked before Friday the 22nd September will be answered.

