Ask An Author: Jodi Perry (August 28 – September 1)

Today we have the first of our Ask An Author segments that will tie in with a Book Club read, so I can’t wait to read the questions that our members have for Jodi Perry.



We extend an extremely warm welcome to the talented Jodi Perry, who has written ten novels yet is releasing a debut this week. My review of Nineteen Letters will be live tomorrow…. if I go and finish writing it.

About Jodi Perry, in her own words

I was born in Sydney, and have lived here my entire life. I’ve always been an avid reader, and secretly hoped to one day write a story of my own—although it’s not something I ever thought I was capable of doing. I left school when I was fifteen, and have had no formal writing training.

My real dream was to become a mother, it’s something I’d desperately wanted since I was a little girl. I always thought that when I was ready to start a family, it would happen. But I soon found out, what comes easy for some, isn’t the case for others. In 2004, after many years of heartache, that dream finally became a reality. I was thirty-three years old.

I gave up my career, and focused all my time on being a wife, and a mother. My son quickly became my life.

Six years passed and he started primary school, and to be honest I felt lost. It took me months to get used to not having him with me 24/7. I think that’s when I realised that I’d lost my identity. I was a wife and a mother, but I wasn’t sure who Jodi was anymore.

With so much spare time on my hands, I decided to finally sit down and write my first story. I had no intentions of ever publishing it, I merely wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. In late 2013, I finished my first full length novel.

In June, 2014, after a lot of persistence from my family, I self-published my first book under the pen name of J.L. Perry. I was 42 years old. Over the next two years I wrote and published another three books, finishing off the series.

In September, 2015, I published my first standalone. It was called Bastard. Like my other four books, it was a contemporary romance … The protagonist was damaged by the effects of growing up as an illegitimate child, hence the title. This story rocketed to #1 after its release, and stayed there for some time. A few weeks later I received an email from publishing giants, Hachette, and by December 2015, I’d signed a five book deal with them. A few months later, I signed foreign translation rights for Bastard, to France and Hungry.

Between mid 2016 and early 2017 I published another four titles, they were all #1 bestsellers.

My tenth novel, Nineteen Letters, is my first novel published under my real name, Jodi Perry. I wanted to distinguish it from my other titles. This story is different, and although still romance, the genre leans more towards women’s fiction. I have already secured a UK publishing deal through Sphere, and an imprint for Little Brown, and signed over foreign translation rights to Germany.

Over the past three years I’ve been lucky enough to travel to the UK and US numerous times, to promote my stories at romance events, and meet my readers.

It’s true what they say, when you do something you love it doesn’t feel like work, but more importantly, I know who Jodi is now … she’s an Author!

Nineteen Letters Synopsis

The 19th of January, 1996 … I’ll never forget it. It was the day we met. I was seven and she was six. It was the day she moved in next door, and the same day I developed my first crush on a girl.

Then tragedy struck. Nineteen days after our wedding day, she was in an accident that would change our lives forever. When she woke from her coma, she had no memory of me, of us, of the love we shared.

That’s when I started writing her letters.The stories of our life. Of when we met. About the happier times, and everything we’d experienced together.

What we had was far too beautiful to be forgotten.

If you love Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel THE NOTEBOOK, you will devour the compelling, emotional storytelling of Jodi Perry’s Nineteen Letters. It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry.

For the next week we have Jodi Perry on call to answer your questions, so if there’s anything you want to know about her career or any of her books please write your question in the comments section below and she will get back to you. Please do remember our authors are busy people too so you won’t necessarily get an immediate answer but all questions asked before Friday the 1st of September will be answered.

For more great authors check back in the coming weeks, we will have authors in to coincide with book club reads. If you haven’t heard about our book club you should check out the Beauty and Lace Club.

Nineteen Letters is published by Hachette Australia and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

