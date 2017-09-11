Ask An Author: Fiona Palmer (September 11-15)

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Fiona Palmer is an author I have followed for years, and the first author event I attended. I have loved what I have read and one day would love to catch up on all the titles I have missed.



Fiona is best known for her rural romance novels but she has also written a YA series and is now expanding into women’s fiction with her latest release, Secrets Between Friends, which releases tomorrow and twenty of our members are reading for book club so I look forward to hearing our reader questions.

I am a mother of two from a small rural town in Western Australia. (Think super tiny, like four houses and a shop.) I’m also an author of eight rural books, one women’s fiction and four young adult books in a series.

I love the outdoors so I balance writing with working on a farm for my friends. Harvest is my favourite time of the year where I spend all day on the header watching the header reel munch into the golden crops. Being out at the farm means I also get to see amazing sunrises and sunsets from their spot on top of the hill. It’s so inspirational, keeps my glass half full and makes life more colourful. In truth, my rural lifestyle is what inspired my very first book, The Family Farm.

I have a passion for telling stories, not the word aspect of writing. (Spelling and grammar I’m no good at – English in general was my worst subject at school!) But now writing is a huge part of my life, creating characters and making up worlds from my desk in the corner of our office. Which is at the back of the house so it is hot in summer and freezing in winter. I have two Kelpie dogs, Millie and Pippa, who also keep me company and end up all over my social media pages.

When I have time to myself I love to read or watch movies/TV. And I have a chocolate addiction, but I’m working on that.

Best friends Abbie, Jess and Ricki are setting sail on a cruise ship, rekindling the excitement of a school excursion they took ten years earlier to the historic port town of Albany, the oldest city on the stunning turquoise coastline of Western Australia. But are they truly prepared for what this voyage will reveal?

Ricki, a dedicated nurse, harbours a dream she hasn’t chased. Is she actually happy or stuck in a rut?

Jess, a school teacher and single mother to little Ollie, had a tough upbringing but found her way through with the help of her closest male friend, Peter. But Peter has bought an engagement ring and is ready to propose to Ricki . . .

Abbie had it all: a career, a loving boyfriend and a future, but a visit to the doctor bears scary news. Her world is tumbling down and she feels adrift at sea.

For the next week we have Fiona Palmer on call to answer your questions, so if there’s anything you want to know about her career or any of her books please write your question in the comments section below and she will get back to you. Please do remember our authors are busy people too so you won’t necessarily get an immediate answer but all questions asked before Friday the 15th September will be answered.

