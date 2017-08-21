Ask An Author: Barbara Hannay (August 21-25)

Today we are thrilled to bring you the first instalment of an exciting new feature that will allow us to learn a little more about the authors we love.
Our very first Ask An Author is Barbara Hannay, I reviewed The Grazier’s Wife late last year and The Country Wedding has just released this month.
About Barbara Hannay, in her own words
I was born in Sydney and moved to Brisbane when I was four and I’ve been moving north ever since. These days I live with my writer husband in the Misty Mountains of Far North Queensland, a beautiful part of the world which is also the setting for my latest novels, The Grazier’s Wife and The Country Wedding.
I can’t help being a writer. It’s the way I’m wired. I’ve been sharing stories all my life. Even before I learned to write, I drew pictures and passed them through the slats of orange boxes and these were “movies” that I made my smaller sisters watch. When I joined the Brownies, the first badge I earned was the writer’s badge, and at school, English and History were always my favourite subjects.
Although I was an avid reader and loved to write stories, my very practical parents (an engineer and a bank teller) didn’t encourage me in this direction and so I became an English teacher. But I was still writing poetry and short stories in my “spare time” and after I was married (to a journalist – of course!) and our children arrived, I wrote stories for the children which they illustrated, and I submitted short stories to women’s magazines.
I was in my forties (and still teaching) before I plucked up the courage to start writing novels and submitting to publishers. I gathered the usual collection of rejections before the exciting “call” came from London and since then I’ve published fifty novels that have been translated into more than twenty-six languages.
I’ve won awards such as Romance Writers of America’s RITA award and Australia’s Romantic Book of the Year award and at times I’ve even been able to travel to research my stories. Last year my husband and I visited Shanghai to research the historical details for my most recent release The Country Wedding which, like my other recent novels for Penguin Australia, is an intergenerational story that includes a historical thread from World War 2 entwined with a contemporary romance.
So for me, becoming a writer was a dream come true. I can’t deny it’s hard work, but I look forward to every day and discovering what will happen next to my characters.
The Country Wedding Synopsis
For the next week we have Barbara Hannay on call to answer your questions, so if there’s anything you want to know about her career or any of her books please write your question in the comments section below and she will get back to you. Please do remember our authors are busy people too so you won’t necessarily get an immediate answer but all questions asked before Friday the 25th August will be answered.
The Country Wedding is published by Penguin and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Comments
Christine Cooper says
Welcome Barbara, It was great to read your story, and your new book Country Wedding sound like just my cup of tea. I love stories in the eara. Also like the cover, very inviting.
Barbara Hannay says
Thanks Christine. I love that cover, too, and I loved writing this story. It has so many threads which were fun to weave together. Barb x
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
Hello Barbara. Thank you for your time and the opportunity to chat.
I’ve heard that writing children’s books can be one of the hardest tasks when venturing into the writing world. What’s your opinion on that?
And no I don’t have a hidden yearning to become a children’s book novelist, although my kids get a thrill out of my made up stories at bedtime, that I write down for them later. It’ll be a nice talking point when they’re older I guess.
Thx for yr time. Rachel 🙂
Barbara Hannay says
Hi Rachel, I think writing children’s books is one of those arts that looks easy, but is really hard to pin down. I had a friend who submitted a children’s book recently, who was told the story told too much about the parents and not enough about the child, so it really is about giving a child’s eye view of the world.
Well done on sharing stories with your kids. They’ll remember those special times forever. Barb x
Jennifer says
Hi Barbara, and welcome. How wonderful that you have written 50 novels. I must say you must have the patience of a saint.
Barbara Hannay says
Persistence rather than patience, I think, Jennifer. That plus the pure practicality of needing to put bread on the table. 🙂 Bx
katrina & whittaker says
I’m so glad to hear that even at 40 ** I am over ** lol I may still have hope Of possibly writing at least one story .
I have so many things that often pop into my head, What advice can you give regarding writing ? I can never seem to get a beginning middle or end haha but a overall inkling of interest yet.
Congrads on 50 books !! thats just amazing ! thanks for sharing and love the cover above its gorgeous ! Love finding aussie authors will have to definitely check out your books !
Barbara Hannay says
Katrina, you’re definitely never too young to start. There are so many ways to approach writing a story. I start by thinking of a situation. e.g in my work in progress, I have a young woman in her late thirties who discovers that her long term boyfriend doesn’t want children. Ever.
Then I work out who she is and what she’s going to do about it and where this takes her. Because I’m writing romance, I kinda know there has to be a happy ending.
I suggest you start with a character at a point of change in their life and thenkeep you Butt in the chair and keep writing. It helps if you know what genre you want to write…. romance, mystery etc.
Carla says
Hi Barbara ,
Thank you for the opportunity to chat with you and to have some insight into your own real life story. You have certainly been active with your story writing –very inspiring ! I am “trying” to write some fairy stories but I don’t think I have a natural talent and its very hard work.
I do have a question if you don’t mind offering some ideas — Is there really such a thing as “writer,s block”? If so do you have strategies for moving forward? . I wonder if perhaps there is a timing involved in story writing — eg like picking the fruit when its ripe? Thanks Barbara, x Carla
Jennifer Higgs says
Welcome Barbara!