Ask An Author: Barbara Hannay (August 21-25)

Today we are thrilled to bring you the first instalment of an exciting new feature that will allow us to learn a little more about the authors we love.

Our very first Ask An Author is Barbara Hannay, I reviewed The Grazier’s Wife late last year and The Country Wedding has just released this month.

About Barbara Hannay, in her own words



I was born in Sydney and moved to Brisbane when I was four and I’ve been moving north ever since. These days I live with my writer husband in the Misty Mountains of Far North Queensland, a beautiful part of the world which is also the setting for my latest novels, The Grazier’s Wife and The Country Wedding.

I can’t help being a writer. It’s the way I’m wired. I’ve been sharing stories all my life. Even before I learned to write, I drew pictures and passed them through the slats of orange boxes and these were “movies” that I made my smaller sisters watch. When I joined the Brownies, the first badge I earned was the writer’s badge, and at school, English and History were always my favourite subjects.

Although I was an avid reader and loved to write stories, my very practical parents (an engineer and a bank teller) didn’t encourage me in this direction and so I became an English teacher. But I was still writing poetry and short stories in my “spare time” and after I was married (to a journalist – of course!) and our children arrived, I wrote stories for the children which they illustrated, and I submitted short stories to women’s magazines.

I was in my forties (and still teaching) before I plucked up the courage to start writing novels and submitting to publishers. I gathered the usual collection of rejections before the exciting “call” came from London and since then I’ve published fifty novels that have been translated into more than twenty-six languages.

I’ve won awards such as Romance Writers of America’s RITA award and Australia’s Romantic Book of the Year award and at times I’ve even been able to travel to research my stories. Last year my husband and I visited Shanghai to research the historical details for my most recent release The Country Wedding which, like my other recent novels for Penguin Australia, is an intergenerational story that includes a historical thread from World War 2 entwined with a contemporary romance.

So for me, becoming a writer was a dream come true. I can’t deny it’s hard work, but I look forward to every day and discovering what will happen next to my characters.

The Country Wedding Synopsis

Two country weddings, fifty years apart … and the miracle of second chances In the tiny Tablelands township of Burralea, musician Flora Drummond is preparing to play at the wedding of a very close friend. If only she could forget the embarrassing teenage crush she once had on the handsome groom. All is as it should be on the big day. The little church is filled with flowers, the expectant guests are arriving, and Mitch is nervously waiting – but his bride has failed to appear. Decades earlier, another wedding in the same church led to a similar story of devastation. Hattie missed out on marrying her childhood sweetheart the first time around and now she has returned to the scene of her greatest heartache. As Flora is drawn into both romantic dramas, she must also confront a relationship crisis of her own. But the past and the present offer promise for the future and there’s a chance for friends, old and new, to help each other to heal. From the rolling green hills of Far North Queensland to the crowded streets of Shanghai on the eve of the Second World War, this is a beautiful romantic saga that tells of two loves lost and found and asks the questions – do we ever get over our first love, and is it ever too late to make amends?

For the next week we have Barbara Hannay on call to answer your questions, so if there’s anything you want to know about her career or any of her books please write your question in the comments section below and she will get back to you. Please do remember our authors are busy people too so you won’t necessarily get an immediate answer but all questions asked before Friday the 25th August will be answered.

